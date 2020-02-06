New York, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protective Clothing Market by Material Type ; Application and End-user Industry - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844088/?utm_source=GNW



Global Protective Clothing Market was valued at $8.0 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $12.9 billion by 2026, supported by a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 to 2026. Innovation in textile industry and launch of new fibers have transformed the familiar functions of conventional textile to the advance textile industry. Protective clothing are manufactured using traditional textile production technologies such as weaving, knitting, and non-woven materials. Specialized techniques such as 3D weaving, spacer fabric knitting and braiding using natural and man-made fibers, and finishing technology are also employed in the manufacturing of protective clothing. Wide range of high performance fibers are used in manufacturing of protective clothing to impart protection from hazardous environment. For example, Kevlar, Nomex (DuPont), Twaron (Acordis) aramids, Spectra (Allied) HDPE fibers, PBI, Kermel (Rhone Poulenc), P84 (Inspec), carbon impregnated fibers, aramid spunlace materials, fiberglass, steel, copper, and other metal fibers finds application in the protective clothing.

Protective clothing are used in protection of workers and professionals in various end-use industries owing to their novel chemical and physical attributes, to counteract potential threats in hazardous environment. Heavy investment in R&D activities by government organizations is expected to propel the market growth. However, extended research timelines incur high cost to companies, which restricts the growth of the market.

The report segments the global protective clothing market based on material type, application, end-use industry and region. By material type, aramid & blends, polyolefin & blends, polybenzimidazole (PBI), cotton fibers and laminated polyesters are some of the major market segments. Laminated polyesters, PBI and aramid & blends are expected to be the most attractive markets for new entrants as well as for the industry players. The report is also segmented based on applications such as thermal, chemical, mechanical and others. Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented based on oil & gas, construction & manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, law enforcement & military, firefighting and others. Furthermore, the report is segmented based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Business agreements, collaboration and product launch are the leading strategies adopted by key players to strengthen their geographical outreach. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Lakeland Industries, Inc., 3M Company and Workrite Uniform Company, Inc., are the major companies who have adopted collaborations, supply and manufacturing agreements, and product launch as their key business strategy. The market players profiled in this report are protective clothing manufacturers who either use it internally in some applications, or supply it to other end-users in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

The global protective clothing market is segmented based on application, material type, end-user industry and geography.

• By Application

o Thermal

o Mechanical

o Chemical

o Radiation

o Others

• By Material Type

o Aramid & blends

o Polyolefin & blends

o PBI

o Cotton Fibers

o Laminated Polyester

o Others

• By End-use Industry

o Oil & Gas

o Construction

o Pharmaceuticals

o Law Enforcement & Military

o Firefighting

o Others

• By Geography

o North America

-U.S.

-Canada

-Mexico

o Europe

-Germany

-UK

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

-Japan

-China

-Taiwan

-South Korea

-ASEAN

-Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

-Brazil

-Argentina

-South Africa

-Rest of LAMEA

