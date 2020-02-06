Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders
Date 6 February 2020
Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act
Nykredit Realkredit A/S, company reg. (CVR) no. 12719280 (”Nykredit”), has today notified Ringkjøbing Landbobank that with effect from 6 February 2020, Nykredit’s ownership interest has fallen to below 5% of the share capital in Ringkjøbing Landbobank.
Yours faithfully
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
