Date 6 February 2020

Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act

Nykredit Realkredit A/S, company reg. (CVR) no. 12719280 (”Nykredit”), has today notified Ringkjøbing Landbobank that with effect from 6 February 2020, Nykredit’s ownership interest has fallen to below 5% of the share capital in Ringkjøbing Landbobank.

