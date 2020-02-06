Frisco, Texas, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of home care services, announced today that it will release earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, after the market close.

Addus will host a conference call on Friday, February 28, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Speakers on the call will include Dirk Allison, President and CEO, and Brian Poff, Executive Vice President and CFO. The toll-free dial-in number is (877) 930-8289 (international dial-in number is (253) 336-8714), pass code 2070009. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on March 13, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (international dial-in number is (404) 537‑3406) and entering pass code 2070009.

A live broadcast of Addus HomeCare’s conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: www.addus.com. An online replay will also be available on the Company’s website for one month, beginning approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Addus

Addus is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus’ consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus’ payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus currently provides home care services to approximately 42,000 consumers through 184 locations across 26 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.

