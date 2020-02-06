San Mateo, CA, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LucidLink, an innovator in cloud file services, announced today that it has partnered with Milestone Systems, a leading provider of open platform video management software, to provide immediate and concurrent access to video surveillance in the cloud. Built specifically for cloud storage, LucidLink Filespaces™ delivers secure, high-performance file access over distance to improve organizational workload efficiencies and maximize productivity. Milestone XProtect® video management software (VMS) enables multi-site, centrally-managed installations and supports an unlimited number of cameras, users, and sites. By using LucidLink and Milestone in tandem, companies and organizations, including managed service providers (MSPs) and resellers, can optimize their video management installations in the cloud with streaming access to video assets regardless of data location. “LucidLink highlights the innovation coming out of the Milestone community. The power of Milestone’s open platform enables powerful solutions to address customer needs – in this case, multiple providers partner for the best collaborative solution. LucidLink Filespaces cloud file system working with Milestone XProtect video management and Wasabi Hot Cloud storage enables a seamless, hybrid environment of on-premises video stored in cloud storage while providing immediate consumption of these assets from anywhere,” said Brad Eck, Community Management Program Owner, Americas, at Milestone Systems. According to a report by Big Market Research, the IP video surveillance and VSaaS market is expected to reach $52.98 billion by 2026. With the video surveillance market poised for growth, rapid and concurrent access to video becomes even more critical, and so does the need for cost-effective storage. Because Filespaces runs on top of any cloud storage and any major operating system, customers can take advantage of an integrated solution that delivers rapid, encrypted access to video files and data stored on infinitely scalable, cost-effective cloud storage. “We are excited to partner with Milestone, the leader in video management software,” said Peter Thompson, co-founder and CEO of LucidLink. “Together, we provide organizations with infinitely scalable cloud storage and immediate access to their video assets stored there, lowering costs, improving efficiency, and enabling these important assets to be used for analytics and retrieval from anywhere.” Filespaces is optimized to perform over distance like local disk, and organizations gain the cost benefits of cloud storage while retaining the performance of on-premises network-attached storage (NAS) without the high cost of deploying, maintaining, or managing hardware. LucidLink Filespaces streams files on demand. It is ideal for distributed workflows, remote teams that collaborate across common data sets, and companies that need to provide secure data access to video assets regardless of file size or where the data is stored. LucidLink is a verified Milestone partner, and delivers innovative solutions to customers and MSPs that enhance user experience and productivity, improve security, and accelerate our customers’ journey to the cloud. About LucidLink LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces™ provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on cloud storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with any object storage provider that utilizes cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage, and it supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. LucidLink’s customer base is multiplying in the media and entertainment sector, among managed service providers, and across government agencies. Investors currently include Baseline Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, Fathom Capital, and Bright Cap Ventures. Founded in 2016 by former DataCore executives, LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in Bulgaria, Europe, and Australia. For more information about LucidLink’s resellers or partner program, please contact info@lucidlink.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and visit us at www.lucidlink.com.

