New York, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hair Straightener Market by Plate Type, by end use and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844097/?utm_source=GNW



The Hair Straightener market size was valued at $591.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $861.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025.

The global Hair Straightener market is segmented on the basis of plate type, end use, distribution channel and region. Based on plate type, the market is classified into ceramics, titanium, tourmaline and others. By end use, the market is segmented into household and commercial. By distribution channel the market is divided into online and offline.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, millennials are on the verge of surpassing baby boomers in the country. Similarly, in Asia-Pacific, millennials account for a larger population, especially in countries such as China, India, and Australia as compared to other population groups. Millennials, population aged between 20 and 35 years, are beauty conscious, active, and broad minded. They have been influential in evolving various global industries in terms of product offerings and services. They always tend to experiment with looks and hairstyles. Long and straight has always been one of their ideal requirement among the millennials. Hence millennials’ desirability would provide opportunity for hair straightener segment to grow significantly during the forecast period.

With the rise in demand for hair mask products, manufacturers are now strategizing on innovation factor in the view of extending its product offerings that eventually caters to customers’ requirements. For instance, Remington, one of the key players in global hair straightener market, have come up with the new line of hair straighteners that heats up in 15 seconds.

Key players profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Conair Group Ltd., Cortex USA Inc., Bio Ionic, Helen of Troy limited, IZUTECH, Turbo Ion, Inc., Carmen and other such.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global Hair Mask market.

• The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

• An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Plate Type

• Ceramic

• Titanium

• Tourmaline

• Others



By End User

• Household

• Commercial



By Distribution channel

• Online

• Offline



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia and New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844097/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001