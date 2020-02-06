New York, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hair Serum Market by nature, by product type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844076/?utm_source=GNW



The Hair Serum market size was valued at $850.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,612.9 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2026. The global Hair Serum market is segmented based on nature, product type and distribution channel. Based on product type, the global Hair Serum market is further segmented into hair treatment serum and hair styling serum.

Over the past couple of years, there has been rise in concerns over one’s hair fall, hair density as well as the quality among the target customer. Due to which, customers have a holistic approach on buying various hair care products. Hence the rising concern over one’s hair quality, is one of the key factors in driving the demand for hair serum products.

Some of the synthetic hair serum products contain chemical ingredients in higher proportion. Presence of chemicals such as triclosan, phthalates, and sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) are expected to cause scalp-related allergies and problems. Thus, rise in scalp-related problem due to application of chemicals ingredients, directly hampers the growth of hair care products market.

On the other hand, organic ingredients in these products can improve the results and minimize the risk of scalp related problems such as irritation and itching. Thus, hair serum product in its organic formats, sights its opportunity to grow at a significant rate in terms of value sales.

Key players profiled in the report include L’Oreal , Inc., John Paul Mitchell, Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, Kao USA Inc. (John Freida), Henkel Corporation, Unilever Inc., Giovanni Cosmetics, Inc., Industrias Asociadas S.L., Herstyler, Redken and other such.



By Nature

• Organic

• Conventional



By Product Type

• Hair Treatment Serum

• Hair Styling Serum



By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia and New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

