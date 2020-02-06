PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 2019 Annual Revenues Nanterre, February 6, 2020 (after trading)

Organic growth up 5.1% in 2019

(unaudited, in € millions) 2018 2019 growth of which organic Revenues 490.1 510.1 + 4.1% + 5.1%

Achievements

In a still buoyant environment, driven by the digital transformation (agile methods, devops, cloud, cybersecurity, mobility, data management, etc.), revenue growth was + 5.1% with constant structures.

Certain activities experienced double-digit growth: cybersecurity (+ 29%), mobile applications (+ 22%), dematerialization and RPA - Robotic Process Automation (+ 16%), infrastructure automation and IT service management - ITSM (+ 15%) and management consulting (+ 12%).

At € 53.7 million*, operating profit (including a gain on asset disposal of € 4.6 million) is up and represents 10.5% of revenues. Excluding this gain on asset disposal, it would have been 9.6% (compared to 9.4% in 2018).

Cash generation was very satisfactory with a net cash** of € 218.3 million* at closing (+ € 43.9 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year), notably thanks to the reduction of nine days in the customer payment period.

The Group had 5,372 employees at the end of the year, including nearly 1,100 in the regions and 700 abroad.

The final annual results will be published on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 after the stock exchange closes.

Outlook

As usual, forecasts for the current year will be posted along with the Group's 1st quarter revenues.

* being audited. ** excluding IFRS16 lease liabilities.

About NEURONES

With 5,400 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services. It supports its clients in their digital transformation projects and in the upgrading of their information systems.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40 - SRD (deferred settlement) mid caps

www.neurones.net



