VALLOUREC
French limited liability company (société anonyme) with a Management Board and a Supervisory Board
with share capital of €915,975,520
Registered office: 27, avenue du Général Leclerc, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France
Registered on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under n° 552 142 200
Boulogne-Billancourt, 6 February 2020
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights
and shares comprising the share capital
Article L. 233-8-II of the Code de commerce and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)
|Date
|Total number
of outstanding shares
|Theoretical total number of voting rights*
|Net total number
of voting rights
|31 January 2020
|457 987 760
|470 448 503
|469 925 000
|31 December 2019
|457 987 760
|470 435 812
|469 912 309
|30 November 2019
|457 987 760
|470 400 552
|469 877 049
|31 October 2019
|457 987 760
|470 391 503
|469 868 000
|30 September 2019
|457 987 760
|470 373 857
|469 850 354
|31 August 2019
|457 987 760
|470 365 861
|469 842 358
|31 July 2019
|457 987 760
|470 354 599
|469 831 096
|30 June 2019
|457 987 760
|470 370 960
|469 842 814
|31 May 2019
|457 987 760
|470 352 202
|469 824 056
|30 April 2019
|457 987 760
|470 352 409
|469 717 892
|31 March 2019
|457 987 760
|470 318 361
|468 612 089
|28 February 2019
|457 987 760
|470 289 887
|469 583 848
|31 January 2019
|457 987 760
|470 288 267
|470 197 228
|31 December 2018
|457 987 760
|470 286 184
|470 195 145
|30 November 2018
|457 987 760
|470 207 119
|470 116 080
|31 October 2018
|457 987 760
|470 207 002
|470 115 963
|30 September 2018
|457 987 760
|470 205 298
|470 114 259
|31 August 2018
|457 987 760
|470 204 668
|470 113 629
|31 July 2018
|457 987 760
|470 202 926
|470 111 887
|30 June 2018
|457 987 760
|470 071 367
|469 972 774
|31 May 2018
|457 987 760
|470 062 108
|469 963 515
|30 April 2018
|457 987 760
|470 063 032
|469 964 439
|31 March 2018
|457 987 760
|469 717 314
|469 544 717
|28 February 2018
|457 987 760
|469 607 832
|469 435 235
|31 January 2018
|457 987 760
|469 609 077
|469 436 480
|31 December 2017
|457 987 760
|469 610 378
|469 437 771
|30 November 2017
|451 238 005
|462 770 922
|460 117 315
|31 October 2017
|451 238 005
|462 753 994
|460 100 387
|30 September 2017
|451 238 005
|462 755 415
|460 101 798
|31 August 2017
|451 238 005
|462 747 646
|460 093 116
|31 July 2017
|451 238 005
|462 748 766
|460 084 168
|30 June 2017
|451 238 005
|462 821 248
|460 150 919
|31 May 2017
|451 238 005
|462 778 752
|460 108 343
|30 April 2017
|451 238 005
|462 777 804
|460 109 865
|31 March 2017
|451 238 005
|462 773 368
|460 106 429
|28 February 2017
|451 238 005
|462 721 070
|459 805 784
|31 January 2017
|451 238 005
|462 721 497
|459 828 681
|31 December 2016
|451 238 005
|462 720 629
|459 882 783
|14 December 2016
|451 238 005
|462 582 247
|459 744 391
|30 November 2016
|444 638 049
|455 982 291
|453 144 405
|31 October 2016
|444 638 049
|455 981 964
|453 319 048
|30 September 2016
|444 638 049
|455 984 256
|453 467 974
|31 August 2016
|444 638 049
|455 986 535
|453 695 221
|31 July 2016
|444 638 049
|455 983 266
|453 736 902
|30 June 2016
|444 638 049
|455 981 777
|453 882 467
|20 June 2016
|444 638 049
|455 969 234
|453 889 924
|31 May 2016
|383 072 484
|394 400 335
|392 338 513
|03 May 2016
|383 072 484
|394 405 623
|392 511 289
|30 April 2016
|135 688 432
|147 021 736
|145 132 390
|31 March 2016
|135 688 432
|147 015 827
|145 117 250
|29 February 2016
|135 688 432
|146 951 002
|144 832 002
|31 January 2016
|135 688 432
|146 945 756
|144 826 702
|31 December 2015
|135 688 432
|146 949 907
|144 880 853
|30 November 2015
|133 688 435
|144 901 125
|142 832 035
|31 October 2015
|133 688 435
|144 903 133
|142 819 161
|30 September 2015
|133 688 435
|144 903 002
|142 829 000
|31 August 2015
|133 688 435
|144 899 452
|142 852 914
|31 July 2015
|133 688 435
|144 603 912
|142 584 826
|30 June 2015
|133 688 435
|144 570 307
|142 496 657
|31 May 2015
|130 597 975
|141 488 633
|139 432 441
|30 April 2015
|130 597 975
|141 458 138
|139 406 880
|31 March 2015
|130 597 975
|141 456 943
|139 517 944
|28 February 2015
|130 597 975
|141 456 203
|139 507 933
|31 January 2015
|130 597 975
|141 457 644
|139 544 277
* The theoretical, (or gross), number of voting rights is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of thresholds: it includes voting rights stripped from shares that do not have the right to vote (own controlled shares, liquidity contract, etc...).
The by-laws of Vallourec contain a provision imposing an obligation to declare crossing thresholds in addition to those relating to legal thresholds.
This information is also available on the Vallourec website under “Capital & shareholding” or “information réglementée”: http://www.vallourec.com/FR/group/FINANCE/Pages/regulatedinformations.aspx
