LAS VEGAS, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets the International Exhibitions, and Events group today announces a partnership with MICAM Milano — the footwear industry’s leading international fair—to introduce the North American edition of the global event, MICAM Americas.



Debuting this August 17-19, 2020, MICAM Americas will run alongside MAGIC and PROJECT the most important U.S. fashion trade event. MICAM Americas will succeed FN PLATFORM as the largest footwear event in the U.S. While Footwear News has chosen not to continue the collaboration with the footwear trade show, it will continue to be a valued media partner moving forward.

Leslie Gallin, President Footwear, Informa Markets Fashion, said, “MAGIC has grown the footprint for the footwear industry in the United States. This new partnership forges a powerful global footwear community, servicing our customers with more access to trends, education and business opportunities.”

Benefiting from global trend direction, experiential and immersive themes, increased international retailer presence, and the introduction of global brands to the U.S. market, attendees and exhibitors of MICAM Americas gain access to a 360-degree fashion and footwear experience in the worldwide footwear community.

Siro Badon, MICAM Milano President, said, “MICAM will share with MAGIC the goals of connecting the footwear industry through landmark event experiences. We are pleased to extend the MICAM brand into MICAM Americas through our partnership with Informa Markets and join the exciting U.S. fashion community.”

MICAM Americas, will run at the Las Vegas Convention Center, alongside MAGIC and PROJECT Las Vegas and will continue to deliver a three-day business forum—intuitively merchandized floor plan (Women’s, Men’s, Fast Fashion, and Children), providing networking events, engaging educational seminars—all in an elevated experience.

Informa Markets’ Fashion portfolio serves the global fashion industry through comprehensive marketplaces in New York, Tokyo, and Las Vegas. Their events cover all major fashion categories including footwear, men’s, women’s, children’s apparel and accessories.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

About MICAM Milano

MICAM Milano , the leading international exhibition of the footwear sector, is held twice a year, in February and September at the Fiera Milano Rho exhibition center in Milan. It’s a unique event of its kind with over 1700 collections of footwear at each edition presenting Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter collections for the following year in the course of the two editions. Buyers are able to choose from an extensive range of products, since the fair showcase the shoe collections of top national and international brands. MICAM Milano successfully combines business, fashion and communication and represents an unmissable opportunity for establishing or consolidating business contacts.