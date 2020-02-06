VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces the Company will release financial results for its 2020 first quarter after the market closes on Thursday February 13, 2020. CEO Troy Bullock and CFO Monika Russell will host a conference call at 5:00 P.M. Eastern the same day. All interested parties are invited to participate in this conference call and should dial the numbers below approximately 15 minutes prior to the starting time.



Date & Time: Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 5:00 P.M. Eastern Dial-in number: Toll Free:



Toll/International: 1-800-239-9838



1-323-794-2551 Conference ID: 1663399 Taped replay: Toll free (Canada and US):



Alternate number:



Replay pin number:



Replay start:



Replay expiry: 1-844-512-2921



1-412-317-6671



1663399



Thursday February 13, 2020, 8:00 PM Eastern



Friday March 13, 2020, 11:59 PM Eastern Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=137930

About Nanotech

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting films for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik® is a patented technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable visual effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate. At less than 5 microns thick, KolourOptik products seamlessly integrate into banknotes and other secure government documents.

LiveOptik™ is a patented technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca, the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com.

Nanotech Security Corp.: Investor Relations: Kelley Ryshak Sean Peasgood info@nanosecurity.ca sean@SophicCapital.com +1.604.678.5775 +1.647.699.9845

