FY 2019 revenue: €158.55 million, +6.78%

Pharmagest Group's meets its growth targets.



For the period ended 31 December 2019, the Group reported annual revenue of €158.55 million a 6.78% increase in relation to 2018 (+5.64% like-for-like).



All Divisions contributed to this performance.



2020 outlook: sustained growth in revenue and a continuing focus on strategic development in the healthcare universe.

In €m

(IFRS 15) 2019 2018 Change Q1 38.15 34.59 + 10.29% Q2 38.73 37.56 + 3.10% H1 76.88 72.15 + 6.55% Q3 35.28 35.43 - 0.43% Q4 46.40 40.90 + 13.44% H2 81.67 76.33 + 7% Annual revenue 158.55 148.48 + 6.78%*

* +5.64% like-for-like (excluding the disposals of CPI and INTECUM and the acquisitions of SVEMU, ICT and I-MEDS).





2019 highlights

· The Solutions for Pharmacy Division - Europe : the Group's historical business has continued to grow. The Division had annual revenue of €121.18 million, up 5.63% from 2018 (+4.74% pro forma excluding the disposal of CPI and INTECUM and the acquisition of SVEMU).

After a marginal decline in Q3 (-0.62% in relation to Q3 2018), the Division returned to a normal level of growth in the last quarter, maintaining its momentum within its different markets:

In France, the equipment renewal cycle accompanying the offering of complementary services led to a return to growth in H2 2019 (+6.24% in relation to H2 2018) comparable with that of the first half (+4.99%);

In Italy, it should be noted that SVEMU was integrated in Q4 2019.

This Division accounted for 76.43% of total Pharmagest Group revenue for 2019.

· The Health and Social Care Facilities Solutions Division had annual revenue in 2019 of €19.50 million, up 1.2% (-2.39% restated on a pro forma basis, excluding the ICT acquisition).

After adjusting for revenue in Q3 and for the first nine months, revenue in Q4 grew 19.47% from the same quarter in 2018 (+6.44% pro forma, excluding the ICT acquisition). Integrated on 1 October 2019, the ICT Group is positioned in new specialties, complementing the Division's existing business lines: community health facilities (maisons de santé, centres de santé and pôles de santé) as well as private practitioners.

This Division accounted for 12.30% of total Pharmagest Group revenue for 2019.

· The e-Health Solutions Division registered significant growth with annual sales for 2019 of €16.12 million, up 25.79% from the previous year. All the Division's Business Units contributed to this performance.

In December 2019, the acquisition by its UK subsidiary, CAREMEDS, of a 60% stake in its German distributor, I-MEDS, bolstered the Group's market share in Europe. I-MEDS is the distributor of the MULTIMEDS manual pill dispenser in Germany.

This Division accounted for 10.17% of total Pharmagest Group revenue for 2019.

· The Fintech Division had revenue of €1.75 million in 2019 (+4.75% in relation to 2018).

The trend reversal experienced since Q3 2019 is confirmed, providing the basis for strong growth of 26.56% in H2 2019.

This Division accounted for 1.10% of total Pharmagest Group revenue for 2019.

Significant subsequent events

In early January 2020, MALTA INFORMATIQUE, which spearheads Pharmagest Group's Health and Social Care Facilities Solutions Division, announced the ramping up of its operations in Europe with the creation of MALTA BELGIUM and the acquisition of the activities for developing software solutions for nursing homes and specialised establishments of the Belgian company, CARE SOLUTIONS.

Offering a fit with TITAN, the very comprehensive Care Solutions software suite is fully adapted to the needs of market players in the Belgian nursing home market. This acquisition provides MALTA BELGIUM access to more than 630 ALFs for seniors in Belgium out of the country's total of 1,540 retirement homes.

In conjunction with the acquisition of CARE SOLUTIONS' operations, MALTA INFORMATIQUE has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Colisée group, Europe's fourth-largest provider of solutions for elderly care and well-being. For MALTA INFORMATIQUE, this agreement is destined to assist Colisée group in equipping its TITAN software range at all its establishments across Europe. The multi-lingual, multi-establishment and innovative architectural profile of the new TITAN WEB solution will provide a common foundation for all Colisée's facilities in Europe.

Outlook

Pharmagest Group is looking forward to the new year with confidence based on:

The confirmation of positive growth trends for all the Group's activities;

The strategic acquisitions completed in 2019 (SVEMU, ICT and I-MEDS) and early 2020 (CARE SOLUTIONS) which will contribute to the Group's development and its structural contributions to the healthcare systems in France and Europe.



Pharmagest Group will also continue to develop and promote its digital healthcare platform. Initiated with the Marseille’s Public Hospital (CHU), this gateway breaks down silos within the hospital by facilitating the flow of healthcare information between hospitals, healthcare establishments and healthcare professionals. This major innovation will improve coordination between healthcare professionals by streamlining patient care pathways resulting in a more efficient health care system better aligned with patient needs.



Financial calendar

2019 Annual Results: 27 March 2020 after the close of trading.

Information meeting on 2019 Annual Results: 30 March 2020, 11:30 a.m. - Paris.

About Pharmagest Group

Pharmagest Group is the French pharmacy information technology leader, with a market share of more than 44% as a provider of software solutions for pharmacies, 28% for ALFs, 43% for HAD programmes, 20% for health care centres. With more than 1,000 employees, the Group's strategy is based on a core business of improving healthcare through information technology innovation and developing two priority areas: 1/ Services and technologies for healthcare professionals; and 2/ technologies for improving the efficacy of healthcare systems.

To roll out this strategy, Pharmagest Group has developed specialised business lines: pharmacy IT, e-Health solutions, solutions for healthcare professionals, solutions for health and social care facilities (for ALFs, Home-Based Nursing Services, Hospital-at-Home programmes, senior care service centres, multi-professional and paramedical healthcare providers and hospitals), solutions for pharmaceutical laboratories, apps and connected health devices, and a sales financing marketplace...

These businesses are grouped within four Divisions: Pharmacy - Europe Solutions; Health and Social Care Facilities Solutions Division; e-Health Solutions and Fintech.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B

Indices: CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable par inclusion

The Group is included in the Gaïa-Index 2019 comprised of

socially responsible mid caps.

Eligible for the Long-Only Deferred Settlement Service (SRD)

ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Reuters: PHA.PA – Bloomberg: - PMGI FP

