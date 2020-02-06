Rueil Malmaison, 6 February 2020

VINCI’s 100,000 employees in France become Group shareholders

VINCI paid each of its 100,000 employees in France a special contribution amounting to €400, enabling them to become Group shareholders

It is strengthening employee share ownership through the Group savings plan

VINCI introduced a mechanism last December enabling all its employees in France to become Group shareholders.

This system involves paying each employee with at least three months’ seniority a €400 employer contribution through his or her account in the Group savings plan, then using the funds to purchase units in a company mutual fund invested entirely in VINCI shares.

With this original mechanism, made possible by the French Pacte law (on business growth and transformation), all Group employees in France* have become VINCI shareholders without having to invest any of their personal savings.

This initiative mirrors the policy that VINCI has been rolling out over the past 25 years aimed at sharing the benefits of its success as widely as possible with its employees.

This new contribution, amounting to €40 million, adds to the Group’s other initiatives aimed at sharing the benefits of its performance. In total, VINCI paid its employees in France over €400 million through incentive plans, profit-sharing plans and employer contributions in the Group savings plan in 2019.

Thanks to this special employer contribution, more than 20,000 employees became VINCI shareholders for the first time. In all, some 165,000 current and former Group employees inside and outside France collectively own close to 9% of VINCI’s share capital, making them its biggest shareholder.

