Schiphol, 7 February 2020 – Following a thorough assessment of its current portfolio versus fundamental market and
consumer trends and insights, Wereldhave has decided to initiate a major transformation of its portfolio. The company will
move from a pure retail focus to a ‘life central’ focus for its assets, whereby shopping centers will be converted into ‘Full
Service Centers’. These offer consumers a balanced mix of retail, high-quality food & beverage, entertainment, fitness,
wellness, healthcare, co-working space offices, residential use and services. It will enable consumers to get more out of life,
tenants to get more out of their business and shareholders to get more out of their investment. It caters to the increased
importance of sustainability and the rise of ‘shopping as a social experience’ and the longing for more balance in the hectic
everyday life. This new strategy comes at a time when Wereldhave’s direct and indirect results continue to decline, and
market developments cause a significant devaluation of our assets.
