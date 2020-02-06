NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weyland Tech, Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL) plans to launch its CreateApp mCommerce platform-as-a-service in Taiwan within the next few weeks, allowing the more than 1.3 million small-and-medium sized businesses (SMBs) across the country to easily establish and manage a mobile presence.



CreateApp enables businesses to create and deploy native mobile applications for Apple iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background. CreateApp empowers SMBs to increase sales, reach more customers, manage logistics, conduct financial transactions, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable and highly efficient way. The CreateApp user base, comprised of businesses across Southeast Asia, grew 47 percent last year to more than 360,000.

To support the launch in Taiwan, Weyland has partnered with Now Mastery, LLP, an affiliate of NYSE-listed Line Corporation. Line provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia.

Now Mastery is led by Joseph Kay, a best-selling author in Taiwan who is widely considered the preeminent authority on Internet marketing for small business owners. Kay has attracted more than 400,000 followers on Line’s small-business marketplace and 67,000 on Facebook.

Now Mastery will offer its followers special subscription pricing for CreateApp of US$25 - $110 per month, depending on the features and modules they use. Now Mastery will also provide ongoing advice and support for users on the platform.

“The citizens of Taiwan are well-known for being first adopters of the latest technologies and solutions,” noted CreateApp’s chief product officer and founder, Eddie Foong. “In fact, technology has been the key driver of Taiwan’s economy for decades, and it has transformed the island into one of the world’s leading manufacturing hubs, home to some of the world’s largest semiconductor companies.

“The country has recently been making great strides in strengthening its startup ecosystem, with a surge in venture capital, government support, and reforms helping to revitalize the economy and increase the visibility of the next generation of entrepreneurs. Altogether, this makes Taiwan an ideal marketplace for CreateApp market expansion after Indonesia and more recently North America.”

While Taiwan’s population of 28 million is small compared to other markets in the region, its consumer habits and openness make it an easy market to navigate, as well as introduce and test consumer acceptance of new online services. Internet speeds in Taiwan rank among the top in the world; IP protection is well-established, and the cultural similarities to China make for good testing grounds to launch and experiment with new ideas before moving into larger regional markets.

According to Export.gov, more than 85 percent of Taiwanese citizens are connected to the Internet and more than 70 percent access the Internet using a smartphone device, making it one of the most connected consumer bases in the world. Further, a significant portion of the population is now shopping on mobile devices. In Taiwan, 48 percent of all online transactions are mobile-based, and this number is expected to reach 61 percent by 2022.



“Given these favorable market dynamics, we are excited to partner with the esteemed Joseph Kay and his Now Mastery organization to launch CreateApp in Taiwan,” commented Weyland CEO, Brent Suen. “We expect even a small penetration of their large following to result in a significant contribution to our recurring revenue stream by the end of the first quarter.”

Weyland’s recent acquisition of Minneapolis-based Push Interactive is also expected to provide lead-generation tools for Taiwanese SMBs to increase their online sales.

About LINE Corporation

Based in Japan, LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN/TSE:3938) is dedicated to the mission of “Closing the Distance,” bringing together information, services and people. The LINE messaging app launched in June 2011 and since then has grown into a diverse, global ecosystem that includes AI technology, Fintech and more. For more information, visit www.linecorp.com.

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech is a developer and global provider of mobile business software applications. The company operates its CreateApp™ platform-as-a-service (PaaS) across three continents and 10 countries, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The platform provides a mobile presence for small-and-medium sized businesses (SMBs) that is supported locally by distributor partnerships.

Offered in 14 languages with more than 70 integrated modules, CreateApp enables SMBs to create and deploy native mobile applications for Apple iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background. The technology empowers SMBs to increase sales, reach more customers, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable and highly efficient way. For more information, visit weyland-tech.com.

About Push Interactive

The e-Commerce platform of Weyland’s Push Interactive subsidiary features comprehensive customer acquisition capabilities, highly productive media and channel strategies, well-tuned product promotion and messaging, and sales funnel development and optimization. The direct-to-consumer platform provides an end-to-end solution for SMBs and major brands, allowing these organizations to dramatically increase online revenue while lowering the cost of customer acquisition and order fulfillment. Post-sale, Push supports fulfillment, customer relationship management, and further monetization through re-engagement and remarketing toolsets that enhance customer lifetime value (LTV). For more information about Push Interactive, visit www.pushint.com.

About AtozPay™ and AtozGo™

Through Weyland Tech’s minority-owned subsidiary, Weyland Indonesia Perkasa (WIP), the company operates AtozPay™ and AtozGo™. The AtozPay mobile payments platform serves the burgeoning mCommerce and e-Payment markets in Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country. AtozGo is a fast-growing short-distance food delivery service operated in Jakarta, Indonesia. For more information, visit atozpayindonesia.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements” including statements regarding: the ability of the Company to successfully launch CreateApp in Taiwan, the continued growth of the eCommerce segment in Taiwan and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment and that geographic market; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues through its partnership with Now Mastery; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.



Company Contact

Brent Suen, CEO

Weyland Tech Inc.

Email contact

Media & Investor Contact

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact