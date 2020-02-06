Recylex S.A. - Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at January 31st, 2020
Article L 233-8 II of the Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation (Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)
|January 31st, 2020
|Total number of shares
|25 886 482
|Total number of theoretical voting rights
(including suspended voting rights attached to treasury shares)
|27 206 953
|Total number of exercisable voting rights
|27 183 014
---
Media & Investor contact: T +33 (0)158 47 29 91 | E info@recylex.eu
Recylex S.A. | Registered office: 6 place de la Madeleine | 75008 Paris | France
Administrative office: 79 rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau | 92158 Suresnes Cedex | France
