NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Media, a leader in driving business-based outcomes for marketers, announced today that it has launched a new data intelligence company, Night Market. Night Market is designed to provide brands with unique insights into consumer purchase behaviour within the walled gardens of Amazon, Google and Facebook, thus giving brands unprecedented control of the consumer e-purchase journey. Night Market will be led by a leading AI and data intelligence marketer, Randy Browning, as President of Night Market. Browning will report to a Board made up of senior leaders from Horizon Media.

The three major players Facebook, Amazon and Google hold all the power when it comes to identity resolution, look-alike modelling and ad investment. Night Market was conceived to give brands greater insight into this closely held consumer data, enabling them to build a holistic campaign approach with their tech partners and maximize revenue within the walled gardens. Night Market also brings together the previously siloed disciplines of consulting, performance media and retail optimization, all driven by the same predictive insights to deliver a cohesive and influential consumer experience through the last mile of the purchase journey.

Night Market will be led by Randy Browning as President. Browning is a proven data-driven marketer and leading voice in AI and modern commerce. He comes to Night Market from Deloitte where he was the Head of Artificial Intelligence Advertising Practice. Prior to Deloitte, Browning was the Founder of Blab, a predictive social intelligence platform, and he is the former CEO of Publicis West. Browning is an accomplished marketer and has worked with major retail and technology brands, including HP, T-Mobile, Nike and Coca-Cola to name a few.

“Night Market is a data intelligence company that brings together performance media and retail expertise to provide brands with a more sophisticated approach to maximizing their revenue potential,” said Randy Browning, President of Night Market. “For brands to unlock maximum value they need a more effective way to implement strategy across the big three walled gardens and their competing ecosystems. Through unique data intelligence applied to the epurchase journey, Night Market’s vision is to be our clients’ essential commerce partner in creating net new revenue,” said Browning.

“Employing an AI enabled data strategy and platform insights to address the last mile of the consumer journey is an exciting and unique new offering,” said Donnie Williams, Chief Digital Officer of Horizon Media and Co-Founder of Night Market. “Night Market is able to aggregate data and learning across multiple platforms to better inform brands across their entire ecommerce strategy, not just advertising,” said Williams.

Night Market is designed to excel at the fundamentals of promotions, merchandizing, content, reviews and pricing. It will leverage Horizon’s media expertise, scale and proprietary business intelligence platforms. Under the leadership of marketing veteran, Browning, Night Market with lead with strategic retail, media and data strategies and provide clients with audit capabilities, technology and partner planning. At its core, Night Market is a data science and intelligence company, powered by intelligence and entirely focused on driving improved business outcomes, sales and ROI.

Horizon Media has been active in launching new companies and service offerings all designed to deliver better, smarter, faster business-based outcomes for its clients. The agency recently launched Blue Hour Studios, a content studio designed and built to capture consumer attention in an age of distraction. Horizon is reinventing multicultural storytelling following the launch of 305 Worldwide, a full-service multicultural agency in partnership with iconic entertainer, Armando Christian Pérez, AKA Pitbull. Horizon has also launched Big, an agency with an entirely performance-based compensation model built for start-ups, e-commerce and emerging performance brands.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc. is the largest independent media agency in the world. The company was founded in 1989, is headquartered in New York, and has offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. With estimated billings of $8.7 billion and over 2,300 employees, Horizon is the third largest U.S. media agency according to COMvergence data.

Recognized as one of the world’s ten most innovative marketing and advertising companies by Fast Company, Horizon Media has been named Media Agency of the Year by MediaPost, Adweek and AdAge and is known for its highly personal approach to client service. Renowned for its culture, Horizon is also consistently named to all the prestigious annual Best Places to Work lists published by Fortune, Forbes, AdAge, Crain’s New York Business and Los Angeles Business Journal; including “Best Workplaces for Diversity,” “Best Workplaces for Women,” and “Best Workplaces for Millennials” honors.

Earning the industry’s highest honor, Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO and Founder of Horizon Media, was inducted into the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Hall of Fame in 2019.