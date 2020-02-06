Ne York, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pulse ingredients market was valued at USD 16.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 24.9 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Pulse ingredients are the annual crops that yield between one and 12 grains. The term “pulses” is limited to crops harvested solely as dry grains, which segregates them from other vegetable crops which are harvested while still green. They are nutritious, healthy, and easy to cook with. Farming of these legumes also promotes sustainable agriculture, as they help decrease greenhouse gases, increase soil health, and use less water than other crops.
Pulse ingredients have a range of health benefits ranging from risk reduction of cardiovascular disease to fat reduction application. They have a nutty flavor with a texture that is suitable for bakery and extruded snacks manufacturing. Their high amino acid profile also enables producers to use a health claim in the final product. Food products produced using any type of flour ingredient have shown excellent food quality and wider consumer acceptance. However, the high percentage of these products as formulating ingredients may lead to sensory issues in certain food products.
Although pulse ingredients are of high importance in a number of applications in the food industry, there is still a need to improve the quality of these ingredients in relation to their flavor profile. There are some general principles regarding the dominating type of off-flavors present in pulse ingredients. For instance, while the most important off-flavor compounds in these legumes mainly originate from oxidation of unsaturated fatty acids, the oxidative products generated are also dependent on the type of LOX present (specificity and activity). Furthermore, off-flavor compounds such as, phenolic compounds and saponins that are present in these legumes are observed to be more variety-specific or are reported to vary owing to differences in environmental conditions.
The pulse ingredients market in Asia Pacific is driven by urbanization, the increase in disposable incomes, and expansion of the food & beverage industry. This region is backed by major revenue generating countries such as India and China. These countries have a huge population base coupled with the growth of middle-class population that are opting for food products with health benefits due to the growing adaption of urbanized lifestyle. India is one of the main countries that consumes these flours due to its high-protein content. Moreover, favorable macroeconomic indicators are promising a boost in market growth. Moreover, consumers in the region are shifting towards these flours from conventional rice and wheat flours.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Pulse ingredients market on the basis of type, source, function, application, and region:
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Million Tons; 2016-2026)
Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Million Tons; 2016-2026)
Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Million Tons; 2016-2026)
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026, Volume, Million Tons; 2016-2026)
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
