



AB “Novaturas” plans to publish regulated information and information for investors for 2020 at these dates:

14.02.2020 – Revenue and clients for January period

16.03.2020 – Revenue and clients for February period

08.04.2020 – Announcement about convocation of General Meeting of Shareholders

15.04.2020 – Revenue and clients for March period

28.04.2020 – Interim consolidated financial statements for 3 month of 2020

30.04.2020 – Decisions of General Meeting of Shareholders

15.05.2020 – Revenue and clients for April period

15.06.2020 – Revenue and clients for May period

15.07.2020 – Revenue and clients for June period

29.07.2020 – Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 month of 2020

14.08.2020 – Revenue and clients for July period

15.09.2020 – Revenue and clients for August period

15.10.2020 – Revenue and clients for September period

28.10.2020 – Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 month of 2020

16.11.2020 – Revenue and clients for October period

15.12.2020 – Revenue and clients for November period

15.01.2021 – Revenue and clients for December period

09.02.2021 – Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 month of 2020







Company is planning to convene General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 of April 2020.

CFO

Tomas Staškūnas

tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt

+370 687 10426



