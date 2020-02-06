Sacramento, CA, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greater Sacramento Economic Council (GSEC) is hosting a panel discussion at the 2020 SXSW Conference titled “Setting the Standard: Creating Inclusive Economies.” On March 15, 2020, the mayors of several California cities – Darrell Steinberg, Mayor of Sacramento; Michael Tubbs, Mayor of Stockton; Libby Schaaf, Mayor of Oakland; and Christopher Cabaldon, the Mayor of West Sacramento -- are coming together with Barry Broome, the President & CEO of GSEC, to discuss the dynamic plans that are underway to help reshape their local economies and make them more inclusive.

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council is the catalyst for innovative growth strategies in the Capital Region of California. At GSEC, Barry Broome is responsible for leading community-driven efforts to attract, grow, & scale new businesses, develop advanced industries, & guide new job-creation strategies throughout a six-county region.

The mayor of Sacramento was responsible for proposing and winning voter passage of Measure U, a 1-cent sales tax that generates $50 million in annual proceeds. Measure U funds catalyst investments in underserved neighborhoods, with a particular focus on youth. Mayor Steinberg also recently won City Council approval to launch a $100-million affordable housing trust fund using Measure U proceeds – a crucial step to reducing economic inequity.

“We are using Measure U to leverage millions more in private and public funding that will grow a broader economic base in our city and provide all our people with more opportunities to succeed,” Steinberg said.

Broome is a nationwide leader in economic development who has raised the economic profile of cities like Phoenix and Toledo. As President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC), he delivered more than 50,000 jobs and 250 company locates to that region.

“Creating an inclusive economy lifts everyone up, so that underserved residents are not left behind,” Broome said.

Nationally, the economic gap between rich and poor is widening every year. The state of California has some of the richest and some of the poorest people in the United States, but also has some of the most dynamic leaders actively fighting to bridge this divide by creating more opportunities for full economic participation.

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs is dedicated to investing in the people of his city. He is the youngest mayor in the nation to represent a city with a population more than 100,000 people as well the city’s first African-American mayor. Tubbs has secured more than $20 million in philanthropic capital to launch Stockton Scholars, a program that aims to triple the number of city students entering and graduating from college. He also launched the nation’s first municipal level basic income pilot, the Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration that is supported by a $1 million grant from the Economic Security Project.

“Today, Stockton has turned a corner, and we are making national headlines for our innovative ideas -- from scholarships for our youth to our universal basic income program,” said Mayor Tubbs. “Our efforts have propelled our city to see some of the lowest crime rates in a decade and placed us on solid footing as one of the most fiscally healthy cities in the nation.”

In the Bay Area, Mayor Libby Schaaf created Oakland’s first Department of Transportation, whose equity-based paving plan is the first of its kind in the nation and will make previously underserved neighborhoods safer while addressing the city’s decades-old infrastructure backlog. Mayor Schaaf also helped launch KIVA Oakland, bringing 0% interest crowdfunded loans to hundreds of Oakland’s small business owners.

“Oakland’s view of economic justice focuses on the health and wealth of all residents,” said Mayor Schaaf. “Supporting residents through innovative no-interest lending programs, like KIVA, and forging an equity lens onto public projects – so all roads get paved, in all neighborhoods – ensures that we are moving toward a more fair, and just, community.”

Mayor Christopher Cabaldon’s work on transportation, housing and economic development is regarded as a national model for effective collaborative action. He has been laser-focused on development, including building new homes, a library, community college and new retail that is lifting communities into a more prosperous future. He has also spearheaded the development of Sutter Health Park, formerly known as Raley Field.

“West Sacramento—and Greater Sacramento—has emerged as a recognized force at SXSW, where we connect with social innovators, startups, technologists, and other unusual partners from across the globe to spark breakthrough solutions,” said Mayor Cabaldon. “I’m excited to share our regional story of inclusive economic development—our successes, our unfinished agenda, and our unmatched opportunities for collaboration, new ideas, and investment.”

While every city is unique, each of these leaders are successfully tackling obstacles in order to create an inclusive economy, and plan to share their insights on the national stage.

“Setting the Standard: Creating Inclusive Economies” will take place on March 15, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at the Hilton Austin Downtown, Salon B. The Greater Sacramento region will also be represented at a booth at SXSW.

