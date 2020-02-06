Dublin, OH, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Real Property Management, Inc. (RPM) recently moved its Mason office to a new building.



The efficient new space was specifically designed to better serve clients and offer a variety of ways to work as a team. The office is located near the Lindner Family Tennis Center, the Little Miami River, and I70 highway.



“Associa Real Property Management is committed to providing exceptional customer service and expanding our client base throughout Ohio,” stated Aimee Myers, Associa Real Property Management president. “Due to our growth in the Cincinnati market, the new office will help our team better serve our customers during onboarding and provide a special place for board training and seminars. We are very excited to grow into the new space, and we look forward to many successful years to come.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



