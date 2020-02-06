Silver Air, the private jet management and charter company with operations in Los Angeles, The Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston and New York, has earned the WYVERN Wingman certification for operational excellence.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Air , the private jet management and charter company with operations in Los Angeles, The Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston and New York, has earned the WYVERN Wingman certification for operational excellence.



According to WYVERN, only operators that pass the rigorous Wingman audit and vetting process, are allowed the Wingman Certified Operator designation. Additionally, WYVERN’s ongoing performance and verification requirements help to ensure the highest levels of air safety practices above and beyond standard regulations.

“We are proud to be a Wingman Certified Operator, meeting WYVERN's highest standard of safety,” says Brandon Martin, Silver Air’s President. “Silver Air and WYVERN share the same core values of integrity, excellent service, continuous innovation and relationships, and it is an honor to be recognized as a member of this elite program.”

Silver Air manages an expanding international fleet of light to large-cabin jets from Gulfstream, Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech with bases across the United States while still maintaining a sharp focus on client service and a unique approach to jet management.

In addition to the Wingman certification, Silver Air’s charter operations have earned an ARGUS Platinum rating and the company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management model provides a unique opportunity for jet owner partners, creating quality management plans at the best value, and expertly managing the multiple service vendors on the owner’s behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

About Silver Air

Silver Air is an innovative, industry leading aircraft management company and charter operator. As a DOT Certificated Air Carrier, the company operates under a Full FAA Part 135 certificate with worldwide operations. Silver Air is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara, and has bases of operations in California, Washington, Texas, Nevada, Florida and New York. The company manages and operates an all jet fleet, consisting of a wide range of aircraft from light jets to heavy long range jets. Silver Air is a WYVERN Wingman certified operator, is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated, and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

