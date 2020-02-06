MCH Group cancels 2020 edition of Art Basel Hong Kong

MCH Group announces the cancellation of its upcoming edition of Art Basel in Hong Kong due to the outbreak and spread of the new coronavirus. The fair was scheduled to take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from March 19 to March 21, 2020.

Following the severe outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has recently been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization, MCH Group has no option but to cancel the upcoming edition of Art Basel Hong Kong. Numerous factors informed this decision, including fundamental concern for the health and safety of all those working at and attending the fair; the severe logistical challenges facing the build-out and transit of artwork to the show; and the escalating difficulties complicating international travel, all arising as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Bernd Stadlwieser, CEO of MCH Group said: "The decision to cancel Art Basel Hong Kong was an extremely difficult one for us. We explored every other possible option, including postponing the fair, and gathered advice and perspectives from many gallerists, partners, and external experts. However, today, we have no other option but to cancel the fair."

Marc Spiegler, Member of MCH Group's Executive Board and Global Director Art Basel said: "Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent coronavirus outbreak all around the world. We are acutely aware of the important role that the fair plays within the region's cultural scene and for our galleries, both in Asia and around the globe. Our team dedicated extensive time and effort to ensure our show in March would be a success over the course of the past year. Unfortunately, the sudden outbreak and rapid spread of the novel coronavirus radically changed the situation."

Adeline Ooi, Director Asia, Art Basel said: "We are deeply grateful to our exhibitors, partners, and friends all over the world, and especially in Hong Kong, who have stood by our side, lent their support, and shared insights and opinions over the past days and months. Our commitment to Asia and Hong Kong has not changed, and we look forward to the 2021 edition."

The next edition of Art Basel in Hong Kong will take place from March 25-27, 2021.

MCH Group / Art Basel

MCH Group, based in Basel/Switzerland, is a leading international live-marketing company. Its business activities take in the organisation of about 30 exhibitions, including Art Basel in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong, as well as the operation of the exhibition centres in Basel and Zurich and comprehensive services in the field of experience marketing.

www.mch-group.com

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world's premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, and Hong Kong. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition.

www.artbasel.com