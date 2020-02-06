Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bear Creek Mining Corporation (“Bear Creek” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCM) (BVL:BCM) (OTCQX:BCEKF) announces that it has entered into an agreement with BMO Capital Markets (“BMO”) as sole underwriter, under which BMO has agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 7,145,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”) of the Company, at a price of C$2.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$15 million (the “Offering”). The Company has granted BMO an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about February 18, 2020 and is subject to Bear Creek receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to carry out early development works for the Company’s wholly owned Corani silver-lead-zinc deposit located in the department of Puno, Peru.

The Common Shares will be offered pursuant to the Company’s base shelf prospectus dated September 12, 2018. The terms of the Offering will be described in a prospectus supplement to be filed with securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Quebec, and may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States.

