The electroencephalography equipment market accounted for $1,403 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1,999 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Electroencephalography (EEG) equipment are used to conduct a test to study the electrical activity of the brain. This test is called as electroencephalogram and it provides insights related to fluctuations in brain wave. Moreover, the test is non-invasive and includes the use of electrodes that are placed on the scalp of the patient. These devices are employed for diagnosis of various diseases such as epilepsy, Alzheimer’s diseases, and others. Furthermore, EEG equipment is also used to monitor sleep pattern in an individual. EEG equipment are used in intensive care units of hospitals to monitor the brain function of the patient. At diagnostic centers, these devices are used to diagnose brain disorders and at research laboratories to study action of drugs on the brain.

Rise in geriatric population and surge in adoption of EEG equipment in surgery centers are the factors that boost the growth of the global EEG equipment market. Moreover, the other factor that fuels the growth of the market include increase in prevalence of neurological disorders such as epilepsy and Alzheimer’s disease. Furthermore, technological advancements in the field of EEG equipment also contributes to the growth of the global EEG equipment market. However, presence of substitute products in the market is a factor that hinders the growth of the market. Conversely, growth potential in developing nations is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the global EEG equipment market during the forecast period.

The electroencephalography equipment market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on product, the market is divided into integrated EEG system, portable EEG system, and EEG accessories. Based on application, the market is divided into brain monitoring, sleep monitoring, and anesthesia monitoring. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, diagnostic & medical laboratories, and others. Based on region, the electroencephalography equipment market size is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).



Key Market Segments

• By Product

o Integrated EEG Systems

o Portable EEG Systems

o EEG Accessories

• By Application

o Brain Monitoring

o Sleep Monitoring

o Anesthesia Monitoring

• By End User

o Hospitals

o Diagnostic & Medical Laboratories

o Others

• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- Japan

- China

- India

- Australia

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Brazil

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of LAMEA



List of key players profiled in the report:

• Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

• Cadwell Industries, Inc.

• Cephalon A/S

• Compumedics Limited

• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

• General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare)

• Medtronic plc.

• Natus Medical Incorporated

• Nihon Kohden Corporation



• Neuro Style.

• NeuroWave Systems Inc.

• Micromed S.p.A.

• NCC Medical Co. Ltd.

