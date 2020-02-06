The global antimicrobial additives market size is poised to reach around US$ 3.9 Bn by 2026 and growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during forecast period 2019 to 2026.



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “ Antimicrobial Additives Market (By Type: Organic, Inorganic; By Application: Paints &Coatings, Plastics, Pulp &Paper, Others; By End-use: Healthcare, Packaging, Building &Construction, Food &Beverage, Textile, Automotive &Transportation, Consumer Goods, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities And Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.North America dominated the global antimicrobial additives market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing number of non-residential projects such as schools, hospitals, and colleges and the governments’ regulations for the healthcare industry. The usage of antimicrobial additives is increasing in the construction sector in the region. Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the global market due to the presence of prominent automotive manufacturers such as Porsche Austria GmbH and Co., AUDI AG, BMW AG, Aston Martin in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to observe the fastest growth during the forecast period due to a robust manufacturing base of textile, automotive, and healthcare industries in China, Japan, and India.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into organic and inorganic. In 2018, the organic antimicrobial additives segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This is due to the application of organic additives in a wide range of industries. These additives are utilized with materials such as paints and coatings that provide long-lasting protection against microbes causing stain and odor as well as biodegradation. However, the segment is anticipated to observe moderate growth during the forecast period. The inorganic antimicrobial additives segment is expected to witness faster growth in the coming years due to rising demand for zinc, copper, and silver-based additives considering their benefits. For instance, silver-based antimicrobial additives are non-toxic, continual longer duration performance, environment-friendly nature, protect against microbial growth, and high thermal stability.

Based on the application of antimicrobial additives, the market is divided into paints & coatings, plastics, pulp & paper, and others. The plastic segment held the maximum share of the market in 2018. Plastic with antimicrobial additives is utilized in food containers, soap dispensers, surgical products, and breathing devices due to its adoptive and lightweight nature. However, as the plastic material is susceptible to microbial growth, thus this may negatively impact the segment market growth. Application of antimicrobial additives in the paints and coatings is growing rapidly and hence the segment is expected to observe the fastest growth during the forecast period. Automotive, healthcare, and construction industries are significantly benefited from the antimicrobial additives in coatings.

Based on the end-use, the global antimicrobial additives market is segmented into healthcare, packaging, building & construction, food & beverage, textile, automotive & transportation, consumer goods, and others. The healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is anticipated to boost the market in the coming years. In the healthcare industry, the environment plays a significant role as Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs) occur in patients during their stay in hospitals. This can lead to an extended stay in the hospital and thereby increase in expenses of patients. Thus, these challenges attract the researcher to reduce the risk of HAIs. Incorporation of antimicrobial additives in healthcare equipment and furnishings is one of the key steps toward minimizing the risk of bacterial infection in the healthcare environment.

Key players operating in the antimicrobial additives market are BASF SE, BioCote Limited,Clariant AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., NanoBioMatters S.L., RTP Company, SANITIZED AG, and other small & medium scale regional players. Collaboration, Partnerships, and new product launch are the key strategies being adopted by the market players in the recent years.

Some of the key observations regarding the antimicrobial additives industry include:

In November 2019, BodoMöllerChemie expanded the distribution of Sanitized AG products in the Eastern Europe region. BodoMöllerChemie is a sales and distribution partner of Sanitized products.

In October 2019, Alok, the India based masterbatch producer, declareda partnership with Microban, the global operator in antimicrobial and odor-control technologies. The partnership is aiming todevelop antimicrobial solutions for the Indian plastics industry during K Show 2019.

In October 2019, Shawnee Chemical signed a sales partnership agreement with SANITIZED AG for Sanitized antimicrobial polymer additives in the U.S. and Canada.

In June 2019, Sanitized AG, a producer of antimicrobial material for plastics and textiles, launched new antimicrobial additive, Sanitized Mintactiv, made up of mint. It is used for odor management in the cotton textile industry. Furthermore, it is washable, metal-free, effective against gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria, and made up from natural resource peppermint.

In September 2017, Health Canada approved the use of Nisin, as an antimicrobial additive in or on various foods. The proposed maximum levels of use based on the finished beverage or food ranges from 2.5 ppm to 30 ppm.

