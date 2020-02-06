– Financially Transformative Acquisition –



– Expected to Significantly Grow Net Income, EBITDA and Operating Cash Flows –

– Structure of the Financing Allows for Rapid De-Leveraging –

– Provides Financial Flexibility to Pursue Future Business Development Transactions –

STOUGHTON, Mass., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the U.S. rights to the Nucynta Franchise from Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (“Assertio”) for $375.0 million in cash.

“Acquiring the full U.S. rights to the Nucynta Franchise is financially transformative for Collegium,” said Joe Ciaffoni, President and Chief Executive Officer of Collegium. “We expect the acquisition to improve annual EBITDA and operating cash flows by more than $100 million. The transaction is supported by a financing structure that allows for rapid de-leveraging and enables us to pursue future business development transactions.”

Transaction Details

Collegium will make a cash payment to Assertio of $375.0 million, less royalties paid to Assertio in 2020, and subject to certain other adjustments. Collegium will assume the U.S. license for the Nucynta Franchise, and will no longer be required to pay royalties to Assertio.



Collegium has secured debt financing commitments of $325.0 million that, together with cash on hand, will be used to fund the purchase price payable to Assertio.



Collegium will continue to pay Grunenthal GmbH a flat 14% royalty on net sales of the Nucynta Franchise, but will no longer be required to pay a supplemental royalty on sales greater than $180.0 million.



The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive and to significantly increase Collegium’s profitability and operating cash flows.



The deal is expected to close on February 14, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Nucynta Franchise

The Nucynta Franchise, which includes both an extended-release and an immediate release formulation of tapentadol, is supported by patents with expiries in mid-June 2025, with the potential for a six-month pediatric extension.



Importantly, Collegium assumes no liability, including litigation-related liability, related to the manufacture, sale or promotion of the Nucynta Franchise prior to Collegium’s licensing of the U.S. commercialization rights on January 9, 2018.

Financial Guidance for 2020

Collegium reiterates its full-year 2020 financial guidance, initially provided on January 7, 2020:

Xtampza ER revenues are expected in the range of $150.0 million to $160.0 million.

Nucynta Franchise revenues are expected in the range of $170.0 million to $180.0 million.

Total operating expenses are expected in the range of $130.0 million to $140.0 million.

Advisors

Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisor to Collegium on the transaction, and Pepper Hamilton LLP served as legal counsel.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com .

About Xtampza ER

Xtampza® ER is Collegium’s first product utilizing the DETERx technology platform. Xtampza ER is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone approved by the FDA for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

About Nucynta ER

Nucynta® ER is an extended-release formulation of tapentadol. Tapentadol is a centrally acting synthetic analgesic. Nucynta ER is approved by the FDA for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate. Nucynta ER is also approved by the FDA for neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

About Nucynta

Nucynta® is an immediate release formulation of tapentadol indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic. Tapentadol is a centrally acting synthetic analgesic.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we have included information about EBITDA. We internally use this non-GAAP financial measure to understand, manage and evaluate the Company as we believe it represents the performance of our core business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



