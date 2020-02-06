SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telenav®, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV), a leading provider of connected-car and location-based services, announced it is supplying the connected-navigation software and services for the infotainment system of the 2021 Cadillac Escalade luxury SUV. The collaboration is part of Telenav’s ongoing strategic relationship with GM as the navigation software provider. The 2021 Escalade was unveiled at a private media event in Los Angeles on February 4th.



“GM has raised the bar for excellence in connected in-car digital experiences,” commented H.P. Jin, Telenav Co-Founder, President and CEO. “Our cloud-first navigation technology leverages the stunning new design of the Escalade infotainment system to deliver cutting edge features like augmented reality enabled navigation, destination street view, customizable multi-screen map displays, all on a beautiful curved OLED screen. We are excited to be part of this new GM infotainment system on the 2021 Cadillac Escalade.”

The latest edition of the full-size luxury SUV includes a fully redesigned infotainment system featuring a 38-inch curved OLED display with twice the pixel density of a 4K TV. Telenav’s navigation software is designed to take full advantage of the high-resolution displays, a heads-up display and two rear-seat screens to provide up-to-date navigation, traffic and Yelp point-of-interest content that’s easily accessible by driver and passengers. Rear seat passengers can follow along on the route, search for destinations and share them with the driver making it convenient for everyone in the SUV to be part of the journey.

“We know Cadillac customers value cutting edge in-vehicle technology,” said Craig Zinser, director – infotainment and displays at General Motors. “We have taken this to heart with the all-new 2021 Cadillac Escalade, which offers luxury infotainment the way it should be experienced.”

