TROY, Mich., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing, and data intelligence, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, ended December 31, 2019, after the market close on Thursday, February 27, 2020. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and full year. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://investor.altair.com.
|What:
|Altair’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
|When:
|Thursday, February 27, 2020
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. ET
|Live Call:
|(866) 754-5204, Domestic
(636) 812-6621, International
|Replay:
|(855) 859-2056, Conference ID 5031498, Domestic
(404) 537-3406, Conference ID 5031498, International
|Webcast:
|http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)
About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.
Media Relations
Dave Simon
Altair
248-614-2400 ext. 332
dls@altair.com
Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
Lindsay Savarese
212-331-8417
ir@altair.com
Altair Engineering Inc.
Troy, Michigan, UNITED STATES
Altair_horizontal_RGB_wout_guides.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: