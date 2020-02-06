NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: PNNT) announced today financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019.



HIGHLIGHTS

Quarter ended December 31, 2019

($ in millions, except per share amounts)



Assets and Liabilities: Investment portfolio $ 1,378.9 Net assets $ 589.0 Net asset value per share $ 8.79 BNP Credit Facility $ 202.6 Truist Credit Facility $ 326.9 2024 Notes $ 83.3 SBA Debentures $ 130.2 Yield on debt investments at quarter-end 9.6%





Operating Results: Net investment income $ 10.2 Net investment income per share $ 0.15 Distributions declared per share $ 0.18 Portfolio Activity: Purchases of investments $ 173.7 Sales and repayments of investments $ 31.2 Number of new portfolio companies invested 13 Number of existing portfolio companies invested 15 Number of ending portfolio companies 78

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

“We are pleased with the progress we are making in several areas. Our activity and selectivity have resulted in a more senior secured portfolio, which should result in even more steady and stable earnings,” said Arthur Penn, Chairman and CEO. “Additionally, our earnings stream should improve over time based on a gradual increase in our debt to equity ratio and the potential for a joint venture, a new SBIC, and the exit of successful equity investments.”

As of December 31, 2019, our portfolio totaled $1,378.9 million and consisted of $791.9 million of first lien secured debt, $270.8 million of second lien secured debt, $63.0 million of subordinated debt and $253.2 million of preferred and common equity. Our debt portfolio consisted of 91% variable-rate investments. As of December 31, 2019, we had no portfolio companies on non-accrual. Overall, the portfolio had net unrealized depreciation of $14.0 million as of December 31, 2019. Our overall portfolio consisted of 78 companies with an average investment size of $17.7 million, had a weighted average yield on interest bearing debt investments of 9.6% and was invested 57% in first lien secured debt, 20% in second lien secured debt, 5% in subordinated debt and 18% in preferred and common equity.

As of September 30, 2019, our portfolio totaled $1,219.4 million and consisted of $695.3 million of first lien secured debt, $269.3 million of second lien secured debt, $61.2 million of subordinated debt and $193.7 million of preferred and common equity. Our debt portfolio consisted of 87% variable-rate investments. As of September 30, 2019, we had no portfolio companies on non-accrual. Overall, the portfolio had net unrealized depreciation of $37.6 million as of September 30, 2019. Our overall portfolio consisted of 67 companies with an average investment size of $18.2 million, had a weighted average yield on interest bearing debt investments of 9.8% and was invested 57% in first lien secured debt, 22% in second lien secured debt, 5% in subordinated debt and 16% in preferred and common equity.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, we invested $173.7 million in 13 new and 15 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 8.8%. Sales and repayments of investments for the three months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $31.2 million.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, we invested $194.5 million in six new and 13 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 9.5%. Sales and repayments of investments for the three months ended December 31, 2018 totaled $125.8 million.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Set forth below are the results of operations for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Investment Income

Investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $26.0 million and was attributable to $16.0 million from first lien secured debt, $7.7 million from second lien secured debt and $2.3 million from subordinated debt, respectively. This compares to investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 of $27.4 million and was attributable to $13.2 million from first lien secured debt, $12.4 million from second lien secured debt and $1.8 million from subordinated debt, preferred and common equity. The decrease in investments income compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily due to decreases in LIBOR as well as the timing of purchases and sales.

Expenses

Expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $15.8 million. Base management fee for the same period totaled $4.7 million, incentive fee totaled $0.7 million, debt related interest and expenses totaled $8.9 million, general and administrative expenses totaled $1.2 million and provision for taxes totaled $0.3 million. This compares to net expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2018, which totaled $14.8 million. Base management fee for the same period totaled $4.4 million, incentive fee totaled $2.7 million, debt related interest and expenses totaled $6.3 million and general and administrative expenses totaled $1.1 million. The increase in expenses compared to the three-month period ended in the prior year was primarily due to higher leverage costs.

Net Investment Income

Net investment income totaled $10.2 million, or $0.15 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Net investment income totaled $12.6 million, or $0.18 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in net investment income compared to the three-month period ended in the prior year was primarily due to higher leverage costs and lower investment income.

Net Realized Gains or Losses

Sales and repayments of investments for three months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $31.2 million and net realized losses totaled $12.0 million. Sales and repayments of investments for the three months ended December 31, 2018 totaled $125.8 million and net realized gains totaled $8.5 million. The change in realized gains/losses was primarily due to changes in the market conditions of our investments and the values at which they were realized.

Unrealized Appreciation or Depreciation on Investments, the Credit Facility and the 2019 Notes

For the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, we reported net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments of $23.6 million and $(20.4) million, respectively. As of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, our net unrealized depreciation on investments totaled $14.0 million and $37.6 million, respectively. The net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on our investments compared to the same periods in the prior year was primarily due to changes in the capital market conditions, the financial performance of certain portfolio companies and the reversal of unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments that were realized.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019 our Credit Facilities had a net change in unrealized appreciation of $2.6 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Truist Credit Facility and the 2019 Notes had a net change in unrealized depreciation of $6.1 million. As of December 31, 2019, the net unrealized depreciation on the Credit Facilities totaled $4.7 million. As of September 30, 2019, the net unrealized depreciation on the Credit Facilities totaled $7.2 million. The net change in net unrealized depreciation compared to the same periods in the prior year was primarily due to changes in the capital markets.

Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

Net change in net assets resulting from operations totaled $19.2 million, or $0.29 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Net change in net assets resulting from operations totaled $6.8 million, or $0.10 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase in the net change in net assets from operations compared to the same periods in the prior year was primarily due to appreciation of the portfolio.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Our liquidity and capital resources are derived primarily from proceeds of securities offerings, debt capital and cash flows from operations, including investment sales and repayments, and income earned. Our primary use of funds from operations includes investments in portfolio companies and payments of fees and other operating expenses we incur. We have used, and expect to continue to use, our debt capital, proceeds from the rotation of our portfolio and proceeds from public and private offerings of securities to finance our investment objectives.

As of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, PennantPark Investment Funding I, LLC, or Funding I, had $203.5 million and $171.0 million in borrowings under the BNP Credit Facility, respectively. The BNP Credit Facility had a weighted average interest rate of 4.4% and 4.6%, respectively, exclusive of the fee on undrawn commitments, as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019. As of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, Funding I had $46.5 million and $79.0 million of unused borrowing capacity under the BNP Credit Facility, respectively, subject to the regulatory restrictions.

As of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, we had $330.6 million (including a $15.0 million temporary draw) and $301.6 million, respectively, in borrowings under the Truist Credit Facility. The Truist Credit Facility had a weighted average interest rate of 4.0% and 4.2%, respectively, exclusive of the fee on undrawn commitments, as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019. As of the same periods, we had $144.4 million and $173.4 million of unused borrowing capacity under the Truist Credit Facility, respectively, subject to the regulatory restrictions.

As of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, we had cash and cash equivalents of $32.1 million and $59.5 million, respectively, available for investing and general corporate purposes. We believe our liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to take advantage of market opportunities.

Our operating activities used cash of $71.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, and our financing activities provided cash of $43.8 million for the same period. Our operating activities used cash primarily for our investment activities and our financing activities provided cash primarily from net borrowings under the Truist Credit Facility.

Our operating activities used cash of $38.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and our financing activities provided cash of $43.7 million for the same period. Our operating activities used cash primarily for our investment activities and our financing activities provided cash primarily from net borrowings under the Truist Credit Facility.

DISTRIBUTIONS

During the three months ended December 31, 2019, we declared distributions of $0.18 per share, for total distributions of $12.1 million. For the same period in the prior year, we declared distributions of $0.18 per share, respectively, for total distributions of $12.2 million. We monitor available net investment income to determine if a return of capital for tax purposes may occur for the fiscal year. To the extent our taxable earnings fall below the total amount of our distributions for any given fiscal year, stockholders will be notified of the portion of those distributions deemed to be a tax return of capital. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders subject to information reporting on Form 1099-DIV after the end of each calendar year and in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC.

PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Investments at fair value Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (cost—$1,042,324,490 and $922,304,099, respectively) $ 1,073,644,309 $ 936,632,099 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (cost—$77,600,816 and $77,600,816, respectively) 48,994,005 49,349,338 Controlled, affiliated investments (cost—$272,955,525 and $257,117,800, respectively) 256,214,645 233,451,359 Total of investments (cost—$1,392,880,831 and $1,257,022,715, respectively) 1,378,852,959 1,219,432,796 Cash and cash equivalents (cost—$32,075,367 and $59,546,438, respectively) 32,107,649 59,516,236 Interest receivable 6,055,204 6,226,539 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,034,351 662,442 Total assets 1,418,050,163 1,285,838,013 Liabilities Distributions payable 12,068,119 12,068,119 Payable for investments purchased 62,528,206 — BNP Credit Facility payable, at fair value (cost—$203,500,000 and $171,000,000, respectively) 202,584,250 170,145,000 Truist Credit Facility payable, at fair value (cost—$330,636,000 and $301,636,000, respectively) 326,877,285 295,245,214 2024 Notes payable, net (par—$86,250,000 and $75,000,000, respectively) 83,338,434 72,256,607 SBA debentures payable, net (par—$133,500,000 and $150,000,000, respectively) 130,187,808 146,111,055 Base management fee payable, net 4,742,430 4,641,480 Performance-based incentive fee payable, net 744,626 — Interest payable on debt 5,287,890 2,895,695 Accrued other expenses 651,056 569,175 Total liabilities 829,010,104 703,932,345 Commitments and contingencies Net assets Common stock, 67,045,105 and 67,045,105 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

Par value $0.001 per share and 100,000,000 shares authorized 67,045 67,045 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 788,192,159 788,192,159 Accumulated distributable net loss (199,219,145 ) (206,353,536 ) Total net assets $ 589,040,059 $ 581,905,668 Total liabilities and net assets $ 1,418,050,163 $ 1,285,838,013 Net asset value per share $ 8.79 $ 8.68

PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Investment income: From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments: Interest $ 20,384,914 $ 23,508,581 Payment-in-kind 1,884,506 1,246,016 Other income 189,918 618,071 From non-controlled, affiliated investments: Interest — 105,105 Payment-in-kind — 108,625 From controlled, affiliated investments: Interest 635,615 1,788,603 Payment-in-kind 2,908,812 5,000 Total investment income 26,003,765 27,380,001 Expenses: Base management fee 4,742,430 4,419,262 Performance-based incentive fee 744,626 2,667,270 Interest and expenses on debt 8,866,549 6,278,847 Administrative services expenses 521,520 521,625 Other general and administrative expenses 643,480 618,367 Expenses before provision for taxes 15,518,605 14,505,371 Provision for taxes 300,000 300,000 Net expenses 15,818,605 14,805,371 Net investment income 10,185,160 12,574,630 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments and debt: Net realized (loss) gain on investments on: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (12,034,153 ) 3,737,919 Non-controlled and controlled, affiliated investments — 4,792,067 Net realized (loss) gain on investments (12,034,153 ) 8,529,986 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 17,052,596 (6,929,882 ) Non-controlled and controlled, affiliated investments 6,570,228 (13,462,697 ) Debt (appreciation) depreciation (2,571,321 ) 6,066,152 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and debt 21,051,503 (14,326,427 ) Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) from investments and debt 9,017,350 (5,796,441 ) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 19,202,510 $ 6,778,189 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations per common share $ 0.29 $ 0.10 Net investment income per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.18

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in U.S. middle-market companies in the form of first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC

PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle market credit platform, which today has $3.8 billion of assets under management. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in New York and has offices in Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.

