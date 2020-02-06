OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW), announced today that Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Jamie Pierson, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver a company presentation on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 2:00.m. ET, at the Loop Capital Markets Transportation, Logistics & Materials Conference in Miami, Florida.



The event will be available on the YRC Worldwide website yrcw.com as a live audio webcast and as a replay for 30 days.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland , New Penn , Reddaway , and YRC Freight , as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics . Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

Investor Contact: Eric Birge 913-696-6108 investor@yrcw.com Media Contact: Mike Kelley 913-696-6121 mike.kelley@yrcw.com

