RUSTON, La., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK), (together, “Origin”) today announced the completion of an offering of $70 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes (the “Notes”) to certain investors in a transaction exempt from registration under Section 3(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Notes will initially bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 4.25%, payable semi-annually in arrears, to but excluding February 15, 2025. From and including February 15, 2025 to but excluding the maturity date or early redemption date, the interest rate will equal the three-month LIBOR rate (provided, that in the event the three-month LIBOR is less than zero, the three-month LIBOR will be deemed to be zero) plus 282 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears. Origin Bank is entitled to redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, on or after February 15, 2025, and to redeem the Notes at any time in whole upon certain other specified events. Origin Bank intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory capital purposes for Origin Bank.



Stephens Inc. acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, nor shall there by any sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The indebtedness evidenced by the Notes is not a deposit and is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency or fund.

About Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company for Origin Bank, headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana, which provides a broad range of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients from 43 banking centers, located from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas across North Louisiana to Central Mississippi, as well as in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

