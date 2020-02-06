BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q4 2019 results, provided guidance, and announced a $0.095/share dividend.



Q4 2019 Results

Record sales of $30.2mm, +6% (flat organic) vs. Q4 2018

Operating income of $4.9mm, -31% (-12% excluding special items)

Net income of $4.6mm, -23% (+4% excluding special items)

Earnings of $0.23 per diluted share, -25% (+3% excluding special items)

The Company posted record sales in the Americas (+6%), while Europe/Middle East/Africa (+4%) and Asia/Pac (+20%) also contributed. Sales growth was led by biologic patches, embolectomy catheters and valvulotomes.

Gross margin decreased to 66.0% in Q4 2019 (vs. 67.7% in Q4 2018) primarily due to sales mix, lower margin revenues from the two 2019 acquisitions and the strong US dollar.

Operating expenses in Q4 2019 were $15.0mm (+10% vs. Q4 2018 excluding special items) driven by acquisition-related expenses and sales compensation. The Q4 2018 special item related to a $1.6mm gain from the Cardial acquisition.

Chairman and CEO George LeMaitre said, “For the full year 2019, sales were up 11% (6% organic) and adjusted op. income was up 3%. Looking ahead to 2020, we’re guiding 10% sales growth and 17% op. income growth. This bottom line bounce is due to restrained 2020 op. expense growth of 6% and 10% sales growth.”

Business Outlook





Guidance Q1 2020 Sales $30.5mm - $31.7mm

(Midpoint: +9%) Q1 2020 Gross Margin 66.3% Q1 2020 Op. Income $3.8mm - $4.6mm

(Midpoint: -6%) Q1 2020 EPS $0.14 - $0.17

(Midpoint: -10%) 2020 Sales $127.4mm - $130.8mm

(Midpoint: +10%) 2020 Gross Margin 67.4% 2020 Op. Income $23.6mm - $25.9mm

(Midpoint: +17%) 2020 EPS $0.90 - $0.98

(Midpoint: +6%)

Quarterly Dividend

On January 30, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.095/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 19, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 3, 2020.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 14, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $10.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 14, 2020, unless extended by the Board.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre and the LeMaitre Vascular logo are registered trademarks of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release contains other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre Vascular management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management.

The Company has also presented the percentage change in its Q4 2019 operating income, net income, earnings per share and operating expenses excluding “special items.” That special item is the gain on the Company’s Q4 2018 acquisition. Because acquisitions, divestitures and restructurings are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the Company’s results, the Company believes that evaluating its profitability net of such transactions and events provides an additional and meaningful assessment of profitability to management.

The Company has also presented the percentage change in its 2019 operating income on an “adjusted” basis. The percentage change in the Company’s operating income from 2018 to 2019 on an adjusted basis excludes i) the impact of a 2019 restructuring charge and ii) the impact of gains on an acquisition and a divestiture in 2018. Because acquisitions, divestitures and restructurings are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the Company’s results, the Company believes that evaluating its profitability net of such transactions and events provides an additional and meaningful assessment of profitability to management.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's expectations regarding Q1 2020 and 2020 sales, gross margin, operating income and earnings per share. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors including the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; risks related to the Company’s ability to attain or maintain regulatory approvals for its products; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company's products and the productivity of the Company's direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; risks related to the integration of acquisition targets; risks related to the transition of manufacturing of an acquired product line to the Company; product demand and market acceptance of the Company's products and pricing; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories; the risk that the Company will not be successful in selling to a non-core call point; and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands) December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,786 $ 26,318 Short-term marketable securities 20,894 21,668 Accounts receivable, net 16,572 15,721 Inventory and other deferred costs 39,526 27,388 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,312 2,922 Total current assets 92,090 94,017 Property and equipment, net 14,854 14,102 Right-of-use leased assets 15,208 - Goodwill 41,656 29,868 Other intangibles, net 23,188 13,692 Deferred tax assets 1,084 1,215 Other assets 259 194 Total assets $ 188,339 $ 153,088 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,604 $ 1,732 Accrued expenses 14,021 15,847 Acquisition-related obligations 2,476 2,179 Lease liabilities - short-term 1,757 - Total current liabilities 20,858 19,758 Lease liabilities - long-term 13,955 - Deferred tax liabilities 1,173 484 Other long-term liabilities 4,210 2,611 Total liabilities 40,196 22,853 Stockholders' equity Common stock 217 211 Additional paid-in capital 105,934 98,442 Retained earnings 57,031 45,831 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,007) (3,900) Treasury stock (11,032) (10,349) Total stockholders' equity 148,143 130,235 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 188,339 $ 153,088





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net sales $ 30,170 $ 28,389 $ 117,232 $ 105,568 Cost of sales 10,262 9,171 37,379 31,629 Gross profit 19,908 19,218 79,853 73,939 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 7,452 6,814 30,339 27,318 General and administrative 5,029 4,462 19,055 17,689 Research and development 2,499 2,347 9,276 8,197 Gains on divestiture and acquisition - (1,598 ) - (7,474 ) Total operating expenses 14,980 12,025 58,670 45,730 Income from operations 4,928 7,193 21,183 28,209 Other income: Other income (loss), net 260 58 496 235 Income before income taxes 5,188 7,251 21,679 28,444 Provision for income taxes 575 1,226 3,745 5,501 Net income $ 4,613 $ 6,025 $ 17,934 $ 22,943 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.31 $ 0.91 $ 1.18 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.88 $ 1.13 Weighted - average shares outstanding: Basic 20,054 19,596 19,813 19,426 Diluted 20,484 20,179 20,326 20,242 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.085 $ 0.070 $ 0.340 $ 0.280





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT)

SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION

(amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 $ % $ % $ % $ % Net Sales by Geography Americas $ 17,775 59 % $ 16,764 59 % $ 69,359 59 % $ 63,649 60 % Europe/Middle East/Africa 10,001 33 % 9,634 34 % 39,480 34 % 35,319 34 % Asia/Pacific Rim 2,394 8 % 1,991 7 % 8,393 7 % 6,600 6 % Total Net Sales $ 30,170 100 % $ 28,389 100 % $ 117,232 100 % $ 105,568 100 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth: For the three months ended December 31, 2019 Net sales as reported $ 30,170 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 250 Net impact of acquisitions excluding currency (2,054 ) Adjusted net sales $ 28,366 For the three months ended December 31, 2018 Net sales as reported $ 28,389 Adjusted net sales $ 28,389 Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended December 31, 2019 $ (23 ) -0 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating expense: For the three months ended December 31, 2019 Operating expense as reported $ 14,980 Adjusted operating expense $ 14,980 For the three months December 31, 2018 Operating expense as reported 12,025 Impact of gain on acquisition $ 1,598 Adjusted operating expense $ 13,623 Adjusted increase in operating expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 $ 1,357 10 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating income: For the three months ended December 31, 2019 Operating income as reported $ 4,928 Adjusted operating income $ 4,928 For the three months December 31, 2018 Operating income as reported 7,193 Impact of gain on acquisition $ (1,598 ) Adjusted operating income $ 5,595 Adjusted decrease in operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 $ (667 ) -12 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP net income: For the three months ended December 31, 2019 Net income as reported $ 4,613 Adjusted net income $ 4,613 For the three months December 31, 2018 Net income as reported 6,025 Impact of gain on acquisition $ (1,598 ) Adjusted net income $ 4,427 Adjusted increase in net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 $ 186 4 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings per share: For the three months ended December 31, 2019 Earnings per share as reported $ 0.23 Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.23 For the three months December 31, 2018 Earnings per share as reported $ 0.30 Impact of gain on acquisition $ (0.08 ) Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.22 Adjusted increase in earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 $ 0.01 3 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth: For the year ended December 31, 2019 Net sales as reported $ 117,232 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 2,306 Net impact of acquisitions excluding currency (8,583 ) Adjusted net sales $ 110,955 For the year ended December 31, 2018 Net sales as reported $ 105,568 Net impact of divestitures excluding currency (787 ) Adjusted net sales $ 104,781 Adjusted net sales increase for the year ended December 31, 2019 $ 6,174 6 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating income: For the year ended December 31, 2019 Operating income as reported $ 21,183 Impact of restructuring charge 139 Adjusted operating income $ 21,322 For the year ended December 31, 2018 Operating income as reported 28,209 Impact of gain on acquisition and divestiture $ (7,474 ) Adjusted operating income $ 20,735 Adjusted increase in operating income for the year ended December 31, 2019 $ 587 3 %

