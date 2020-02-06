EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK), a leading full-service provider of products and services to the global precious metals market, reported results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2019.



Fiscal Q2 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased 4% to $1.06 billion from $1.10 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and decreased 29% from $1.48 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2019

Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased 2% to $8.1 million (0.8% of revenue) from $8.3 million (0.8% of revenue) for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and decreased 3% from $8.3 million (0.6% of revenue) for the three months ended September 30, 2019

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $1.2 million or $0.17 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $577,000 or $0.08 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and net income of $128,000 or $0.02 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2019

Gold ounces sold in the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased 3% to 428,000 ounces from 440,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and decreased 26% from 576,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019

Silver ounces sold in the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased 30% to 14.1 million ounces from 20.0 million ounces for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and decreased 33% from 20.9 million from the three months ended September 30, 2019

As of December 31, 2019, the number of secured loans increased 93% to 3,725 from 1,931 as of December 31, 2018 and increased 4% from 3,571 as of September 30, 2019

Fiscal Q2 2020 Financial Results

Revenues decreased 4% to $1.06 billion from $1.10 billion in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease in revenues was mainly due to lower forward sales and a decrease in the total amount of gold and silver ounces sold, offset by higher gold and silver prices.

Gross profit decreased 2% to $8.1 million (0.8% of revenue) from $8.3 million (0.8% of revenue) in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to lower gross profit from the Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services segment, offset by higher gross profit from the Direct Sales segment and higher trading profits.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 3% to $7.9 million from $8.1 million in the same year-ago quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower operating expenses incurred by the Direct Sales segment of $0.1 million, consulting expenses of $0.2 million and recoveries on insurance claims of $0.2 million, which were partially offset by increased overall compensation costs of $0.2 million.

Interest income increased 34% to $6.2 million from $4.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. The aggregate increase in interest income was primarily due to higher interest income from the Secured Lending segment and other finance product income.

Interest expense increased 9% to $5.1 million from $4.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to the Company’s Trading Credit Facility, product financing arrangements, and loan servicing fees, partially offset by a reduction in interest expense related to liabilities on borrowed metals and the Goldline Credit Facility, which was paid off in full during the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Net income totaled $1.2 million or $0.17 per diluted share, an improvement from $577,000 or $0.08 per diluted share in the same year-ago quarter.

Fiscal Six Months 2020 Highlights

Revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2019 decreased ­­5% to $2.54 billion from $2.67 billion for the six months ended December 31, 2018

Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2019 decreased 2% to $16.5 million (0.6% of revenue) from $16.8 million (0.6% of revenue) for the six months ended December 31, 2018

Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $1.4 million or $0.19 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $2.1 million or $0.29 per diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2018

Gold ounces sold in the six months ended December 31, 2019 increased 3% to 1,004,000 ounces from 975,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2018

Silver ounces sold in the six months ended December 31, 2019 decreased 9% to 35.0 million ounces from 38.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018

Fiscal Six Months 2020 Financial Results

Revenues decreased 5% to $2.54 billion from $2.67 billion in the same year-ago period. The decrease was primarily due to lower forward sales and lower silver ounces sold, offset by an increase in higher gold and silver prices and higher gold ounces sold.

Gross profit decreased 2% to $16.5 million (0.6% of revenue) from $16.8 million (0.6% of revenue) in the same year-ago period. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to lower gross profit from the Wholesale Trading & Ancillary segment, offset by improved gross profit from the Direct Sales segment and higher trading profits.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 2% to $16.1 million from $15.8 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily due to higher overall compensation costs of $0.3 million and deductibles on insurance claims of $0.2 million, which were partially offset by lower operating expenses incurred by the Direct Sales segment of $0.1 million and lower information technology costs of $0.2 million.

Interest income increased 30% to $12 million from $9.2 million in the same year-ago period. The aggregate increase in interest income was primarily due to interest income earned by the Secured Lending Segment and other finance product income.

Interest expense increased 25% to $10.2 million from $8.2 million in the same year-ago period. The increase in interest expense was related primarily to the Company’s Trading Credit Facility, notes payable, product financing arrangements, and loan servicing fees, partially offset by a reduction in interest expense related to liabilities on borrowed metals and the Goldline Credit Facility, which was paid off in full during second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Net income totaled $1.4 million or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.1 million or $0.29 per diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Management Commentary

“The second quarter was highlighted by double-digit growth in interest income and stabilized operating expenses, which drove the second consecutive quarter of profitability,” said company CEO Greg Roberts. “This consistent performance is due to our diversified platform of products and services as well as the cost optimization measures we implemented in fiscal 2019 which made A-Mark a leaner organization. Our Secured Lending segment continues to perform well and provides us with solid interest income, as demonstrated by the record number of loans outstanding at quarter end, which was up 93% year-over-year.

“Overall, we’re encouraged by our operational and financial performance in the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2020, and we remain optimistic about our prospects for the balance of the year. We believe our competitive position, robust platform, expanding customer base and diversified business model will help drive predictable growth and increased profitability in the years ahead.”

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except for share data) December 31,

2019 June 30,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 11,558 $ 8,320 Receivables, net 24,598 26,895 Derivative assets 5,359 2,428 Secured loans receivable 152,343 125,298 Precious metals held under financing arrangements 196,972 208,792 Inventories: Inventories 183,165 198,356 Restricted inventories 79,766 94,505 262,931 292,861 Income taxes receivable 1,466 1,473 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,016 2,783 Total current assets 657,243 668,850 Operating lease right of use assets, net 4,787 — Property, plant, and equipment, net 6,349 6,731 Goodwill 8,881 8,881 Intangibles, net 5,494 5,852 Long-term investments 11,999 11,885 Deferred tax assets - non-current 2,689 3,163 Other long-term assets 3,500 — Total assets $ 700,942 $ 705,362 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Lines of credit $ 180,000 $ 167,000 Liabilities on borrowed metals 192,889 201,144 Product financing arrangements 79,766 94,505 Accounts payable 62,354 62,180 Derivative liabilities 9,049 9,971 Accrued liabilities 5,703 6,137 Total current liabilities 529,761 540,937 Notes payable (1) 92,181 91,859 Other liabilities 4,466 — Total liabilities 626,408 632,796 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 — — Common stock, par value $0.01; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 7,031,450 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 71 71 Additional paid-in capital 26,862 26,452 Retained earnings 44,497 43,135 Total A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. stockholders’ equity 71,430 69,658 Non-controlling interests 3,104 2,908 Total stockholders’ equity 74,534 72,566 Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 700,942 $ 705,362





A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Revenues $ 1,055,590 $ 1,100,912 $ 2,536,604 $ 2,666,002 Cost of sales 1,047,459 1,092,595 2,520,133 2,649,210 Gross profit 8,131 8,317 16,471 16,792 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (7,870 ) (8,103 ) (16,140 ) (15,822 ) Interest income 6,232 4,652 12,000 9,203 Interest expense (5,081 ) (4,656 ) (10,223 ) (8,208 ) Other income (expense), net 150 682 (16 ) 930 Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign exchange 125 52 3 (18 ) Net income before provision for income taxes 1,687 944 2,095 2,877 Income tax expense (432 ) (242 ) (537 ) (741 ) Net income 1,255 702 1,558 2,136 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 21 125 196 78 Net income attributable to the Company $ 1,234 $ 577 $ 1,362 $ 2,058 Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.08 $ 0.19 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.08 $ 0.19 $ 0.29 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 7,031,400 7,031,400 7,031,400 7,031,400 Diluted 7,056,300 7,085,600 7,074,800 7,088,700





A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,558 $ 2,136 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Provision (reversal) for doubtful accounts — (30 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,334 1,398 Amortization of loan cost 730 542 Deferred income taxes 474 659 Interest added to principal of secured loans (10 ) (10 ) Change in accrued earn-out — (504 ) Debt extinguishment costs — 7 Share-based compensation 410 553 Earnings from equity method investments (114 ) (559 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables 2,297 12,611 Secured loans receivable 2,131 (737 ) Secured loans made to affiliates 5,108 (4,458 ) Derivative assets (2,931 ) 5,794 Income taxes receivable 7 26 Precious metals held under financing arrangements 11,820 35,661 Inventories 29,930 3,831 Prepaid expenses and other assets 359 708 Accounts payable 174 743 Derivative liabilities (923 ) 4,847 Liabilities on borrowed metals (8,255 ) (53,029 ) Accrued liabilities (743 ) (109 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 43,356 10,080 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (455 ) (138 ) Purchase of long-term investments — (1,500 ) Purchase of intangible assets (150 ) — Secured loans receivable, net (34,274 ) 10,872 Other loans originated (3,500 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (38,379 ) 9,234 Cash flows from financing activities: Product financing arrangements, net (14,739 ) (31,527 ) Borrowings and repayments under lines of credit, net 13,000 (61,000 ) Repayments on notes payable to related party — (7,500 ) Proceeds from issuance of notes payable — 90,000 Debt funding issuance costs — (3,748 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,739 ) (13,775 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,238 5,539 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 8,320 6,291 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 11,558 $ 11,830

Overview of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations

The operating results of our business for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 are as follows:

in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 $ % $ % of

revenue $ % of

revenue Increase/

(decrease) Increase/

(decrease) Revenues $ 1,055,590 100.000 % $ 1,100,912 100.000 % $ (45,322 ) (4.1 )% Gross profit 8,131 0.770 % 8,317 0.755 % $ (186 ) (2.2 )% Selling, general, and administrative expenses (7,870 ) (0.746 )% (8,103 ) (0.736 )% $ (233 ) (2.9 )% Interest income 6,232 0.590 % 4,652 0.423 % $ 1,580 34.0 % Interest expense (5,081 ) (0.481 )% (4,656 ) (0.423 )% $ 425 9.1 % Other income, net 150 0.014 % 682 0.062 % $ (532 ) (78.0 )% Unrealized gain on foreign exchange 125 0.012 % 52 0.005 % $ 73 140.4 % Net income before provision for income taxes 1,687 0.160 % 944 0.086 % $ 743 78.7 % Income tax expense (432 ) (0.041 )% (242 ) (0.022 )% $ 190 78.5 % Net income 1,255 0.119 % 702 0.064 % $ 553 78.8 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 21 0.002 % 125 0.011 % $ (104 ) (83.2 )% Net income attributable to the Company $ 1,234 0.117 % $ 577 0.052 % $ 657 113.9 % Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.: Per Share Data: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.08 $ 0.09 112.5 % Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.08 $ 0.09 112.5 %

Overview of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations

The operating results of our business for the six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 are as follows: