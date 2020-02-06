New York, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tea Market by Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844091/?utm_source=GNW



Tea is the most commonly consumed drink with several health benefits. The aromatic beverage is made via processing and fermentation of Camellia Sinensis plant leaves. It contains potential antioxidants known as flavonoids, which stabilize harmful free radicals in the body. In addition, tea comprises vitamins C, K, B12, B6, & E; trace amount of potassium, manganese, magnesium, & calcium minerals; and different amino acids such as L-theanine. Several studies and researches on tea suggest that it prevents cancer, lowers cholesterol, facilitates weight loss, and enhances immunity. Primarily, tea can be categorized into black and green tea based on the degree of fermentation or oxidation.

The growth of the tea market is driven by increase in health-related concerns of people, which is shifting their attention from carbonated drinks to tea. Furthermore, rise in café culture, growth in disposable income, change in tastes of people, and introduction of additional healthy ingredients in tea by different market players are some other factors that drive the growth of the market. However, increase in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather, high cost of production, and increase in trend of coffee consumption are expected to hamper the growth of market during the forecast period. Growth in demand from health-conscious young population and introduction of new flavor & variety are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for expansion the market.



The tea market has been segmented based on type, packaging, distribution channel, application, and Region. By type, the market is divided into green tea, black tea, oolong tea, fruit/herbal tea, and others. On the basis of packaging, it is fragmented into plastic containers, loose tea (packets & pouches), paperboards, aluminum tins, and tea bags. By distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online stores, and others. Applications covered in the study include residential and commercial. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Associated British Foods Plc., Barry’s Tea Limited, Hain Celestial Group, Inc, ITO EN, Ltd., Mcleod Russel India Limited, Nestle S.A., TaeTea, Tata Global Beverages, The Republic of Tea, Inc., And Unilever Group



