OAK GROVE, Ky., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today the hiring of Darold Londo as President and General Manager of Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel (“Oak Grove”) in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Londo brings an extensive history in the gaming and entertainment industry to the development. Oak Grove conducted its first live harness racing meet in October and November 2019 and is currently undergoing construction of a state-of-the-art historical racing machine (“HRM”) venue, as well as an equestrian center and hotel in southwestern Kentucky.



As general manager, Londo will be responsible for providing direction for all of the Oak Grove development and operations, including pre-opening activities, staffing and compliance as well as live racing, the HRM facility, hotel and entertainment venues.

Londo brings a wealth of experience from his past roles at destination casino/resorts. His past leadership roles include COO at San Manuel Indian Casino, SVP of Development Operations at Caesars Entertainment, SVP/Regional General Manager of Caesars Mid-South, SVP/General Manager of Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, and Assistant General Manager Harrah’s Atlantic City. Londo has a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point and earned the rank of Captain through his service with the U.S. Army Aviation. Londo also earned a Master of Business Administration Degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Juris Doctorate from University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School.

“I am thrilled to join the team here at Oak Grove and have the opportunity to open the next full-service entertainment facility for CDI,” Londo said. “With a career rich in gaming and entertainment experience, I look forward to helping build an environment that will be engaging to team members and entertainment enthusiasts alike. Given my own military background, I’m proud to be neighbors with Fort Campbell and have such distinguished and honorable individuals in our area. Oak Grove is a one-of-a-kind destination within CDI’s portfolio, and I can’t wait to open its doors to Kentucky and beyond.”

Austin Miller, CDI Senior Vice President of Gaming Operations, shared, “I couldn’t be happier that Darold is joining our team at Oak Grove. The combination of his experience opening gaming properties and management of destination resort casinos fits perfectly with a property of this grand scale. This new development will create jobs and entertainment options the likes of which the area has never seen.”

Oak Grove, a joint venture between CDI and Keeneland Association, Inc., is set to open later this year and will boast 128 luxury rooms and suites, a HRM venue with over 1,200 games, best-in-class racing and equine facilities, multiple bars and restaurants including the Garrison Oak Steakhouse featuring hand-cut dry-aged meats, and so much more. It is located just 10 miles from Clarksville, Tennessee, and less than 60 miles from Nashville. The facility represents a $200 million economic development project for Christian County, creating nearly 400 direct full and part time equivalent positions.

Oak Grove’s next live racing meet is scheduled for October and November 2020. Updates and news can be found at www.oakgrovegaming.com.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") (Nasdaq: CHDN), headquartered in Louisville, Ky., is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event - The Kentucky Derby. We own and operate Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine facility in Louisville. We also own and operate the largest online horseracing wagering platform in the U.S., TwinSpires.com, and are a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines / video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. We also operate sports wagering and iGaming through our BetAmerica platform in multiple states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

