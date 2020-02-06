New York, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Photomask Market by Product, Mask Shop Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844085/?utm_source=GNW



Photomask is a procedure of using lithography techniques to transfer display patterns and circuits onto semiconductors, microelectromechanical systems, and displays. Photomask contains the pattern of integrated circuits, and they have become smaller and more complex to accurately transfer the pattern to silicon wafer. These are projected onto wafers in lithography process to express the layout of one layer of integrated circuits. Furthermore, these sizes of mask are typically used in lithography tools that is expected to expose 300mm and 200mm wafers. In addition, the photomask is comprised of transparent substrates including glass or fused silica that shows opaque coating on surfaces, where the microscopic pattern has fixed, and leaves some regions transparent and others opaque. The semiconductor application is expected to continue dominance on growth of the global photomask market.

The photomask has many applications, some of them are used to support customers’ microlithography process as a midway step between the production of photonics, ICs, and MEMS devices. The photomasks are widely used to develop devices for computer & peripherals, consumer product, automotive product, military product, and biomedical & medical products. Moreover, these contain the pattern of integrated circuits, and they have become smaller and more complex to accurately transfer the pattern to silicon wafer.

Rise in adoption of consumer electronic products, surge in usage of automated systems across various industry verticals, and increase in demand for semiconductors are the major factors that drive the growth of the photomask market. Furthermore, surge in focus toward advancement in technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) fuel the growth of the photomask market. However, complexity in photomask fabrication process and high cost associated with photomask manufacturing hamper the market growth.



The global photomask market is segmented into product, mask shop type, applications, and region. By product, the market is segregated into reticle, master, and others. By mask shop type, the market in divided into captive mask and merchant mask. The applications covered in this study include optical devices, discrete components, displays, MEMS, and others. The display segment is expected to dominate the global photomask market during forecast period.

On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

The key players operating in the market include Applied Materials, Inc., SK-Electronics, Advanced Reproductions Corporation, Photronics, LG Innotek, Infinite Graphics Incorporated, Compugraphics Photomask Solutions, Nippon Filcon, HTA Photomask, and Hoya Corporation.



