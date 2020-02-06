Financial Highlights

 4Q 2019 GAAP 4Q 2019 Non-GAAP
•   Net sales$153.2 million (+39% Q/Q, +24% Y/Y) $153.0 million (+35% Q/Q, +32% Y/Y)
•   Gross margin
48.1% 49.3%
•   Operating margin17.9% 24.4%
•   Earnings per diluted ADS
$0.73 $0.96
    
 Full Year 2019 GAAP Full Year 2019 Non-GAAP
•   Net sales$457.3 million (-14% Y/Y) $449.4 million (-10% Y/Y)
•   Gross margin48.6% 50.1%
•   Operating margin11.5% 21.3%
•   Earnings per diluted ADS$1.82 $2.60

Business Highlights

  • Total controller sales grew Q/Q to a record high
  • SSD controller sales increased about 25% Q/Q to a record high
  • eMMC+UFS controller sales increased about 70% Q/Q
  • SSD solutions1 sales increased about 60% Q/Q

__________
1 Non-GAAP

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  For the fourth quarter, net sales (GAAP) increased sequentially to $153.2 million from $110.5 million in third quarter 2019.  Net income (GAAP) increased to $25.4 million or $0.73 per diluted ADS (GAAP) from net income (GAAP) of $4.2 million or $0.12 per diluted ADS (GAAP) in third quarter 2019.

For the fourth quarter, net income (non-GAAP) increased to $33.8 million or $0.96 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) from a net income (non-GAAP) of $24.4 million or $0.69 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) in third quarter 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Review
“In the fourth quarter, sales momentum accelerated with strong sequential growth led by our three key products,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion.  “We delivered record high SSD controller sales, both for the quarter and the year.  Additionally, our eMMC+UFS mobile embedded memory controller sales continued to grow strongly, and our SSD solutions sales also posted strong growth with both Shannon and Ferri SSDs up sequentially.” 

Key Financial Results

(in millions, except percentages and per ADS amounts)GAAPNon-GAAP
4Q 20193Q 20194Q 20184Q 20193Q 20194Q 2018
Revenue$153.2$110.5$123.4$153.0$113.2$115.8
Gross profit
   Percent of revenue		$73.6
48.1%
$54.8
49.6%
$62.1
50.3%
$75.4
49.3%
$56.4
49.8%
$58.1
50.2%
Operating expenses$46.2$50.1$48.3$38.1$31.4$27.5
Operating income
   Percent of revenue		$27.4
17.9%
$4.6
4.2%
$13.8
11.2%
$37.3
24.4%
$25.1
22.1%
$30.6
26.5%
Earnings per diluted ADS$0.73$0.12$0.42$0.96$0.69$0.82

Other Financial Information

(in millions)4Q 20193Q 20194Q 2018
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments—end of period$350.3$337.9$310.7
Routine capital expenditures$2.3$3.9$5.1
Dividend payments$12.1$10.0$10.8
Share repurchases--$25.0$33.5
Loan repayments----$3.9

During the fourth quarter, we had $2.3 million of capital expenditures for the routine purchase of software, design tools and other items.

Returning Value to Shareholders
On October 25, 2019, our Board of Directors declared a $1.40 per ADS annual dividend to be paid in quarterly installments of $0.35 per ADS.  On November 21, 2019, we paid $12.1 million to shareholders as the first installment of our annual dividend.

On November 21, 2018, the Company announced that our Board of Directors had authorized a new program for the Company to repurchase up to $200 million of our ADS over a 24 month period.  In the fourth quarter, we did not repurchase any of our ADSs.  Since the start of this program, we have repurchased $59.8 million of our ADSs.

Business Outlook
“This year, we expect all three of our key products to contribute to our overall growth,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion.  “We expect our SSD controller sales, now representing over half of total revenue, to continue to deliver solid growth as we expand our OEM exposure.  We anticipate that our eMMC+UFS controller sales will return to growth this year as UFS adoption in smartphones increases.  We believe that our SSD solutions will also return to growth this year as Chinese hyperscalers adopt more of our open-channel SSDs in their data centers and as our differentiated industrial SSDs diversify further into automotive, data networking and other applications.  Finally, there is significant uncertainty relating to the recent coronavirus outbreak and its effect on demand and our supply chain; this business outlook incorporates related information that we have at this time.” 

For the first quarter of 2020, management expects:

 GAAPNon-GAAP AdjustmentNon-GAAP
Revenue

$130m to $138m
-15% to -10% Q/Q		--

$130m to $138m
-15% to -10% Q/Q
Gross margin44.0% to 46.0%Approximately $0.1m*44.0% to 46.0%
Operating margin15.9% to 18.2%Approximately $2.5m to $2.7m**18.0% to 20.0%

* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.1 million of stock-based compensation.
** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $2.5 million to $2.7 million of stock-based compensation.

For the full year 2020, management expects:

 GAAPNon-GAAP AdjustmentNon-GAAP
Revenue

$539m to $584m
18% to 28% Y/Y		--

$539m to $584m
20% to 30% Y/Y
Gross margin45.9% to 47.9%Approximately $0.5m*46.0% to 48.0%
Operating margin18.5% to 21.1%Approximately $14.0m to $16.0m**21.5% to 23.5%

* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.5 million of stock-based compensation.
** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $14.0 million to $16.0 million of stock-based compensation.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited selected financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other items, including gross profit (non-GAAP), operating expenses (non-GAAP), operating profit (non-GAAP), net income (non-GAAP), and earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.  We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.  The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.  We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results and because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company.  We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with our forecasts, and for benchmarking our performance externally against our competitors.  Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude the items described below from our consideration of the target’s performance and valuation.  Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing the results from management’s perspective in addition to seeing our GAAP results.  We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

  • the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results;
  • the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and perform related trend analysis;
  • a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business; and
  • an easier way to compare the Company’s operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of our competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into our non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in our reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation on its operating results.

SSD solutions restructuring are charges relate to the restructuring of our underperforming Shannon and Bigtera product lines and include goodwill and intangible assets impairment expenses, the write-down of NAND flash and SSD inventory valuation and customer sales returns and accounts receivable attributable to these product lines.

Amortization of intangibles assets consists of non-cash charges that can be impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions.  The Company considers its operating results without these charges when evaluating its ongoing performance and forecasting its earnings trends, and therefore excludes such charges when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.  The Company believes that the assessment of its operations excluding these costs is relevant to its assessment of internal operations and comparisons to the performance of its competitors.

Litigation expenses consist of legal expenses relating to intellectual property disputes, commercial claims and other types of litigation. While litigation may arise in the ordinary course of our business, we nevertheless consider litigation to be an unusual and unplanned activity and therefore exclude this charge when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.

FCI divestiture refers to the exclusion of revenue, expenses and other items relating to our FCI specialty RF IC product-line, the sale of which was closed on May 31, 2019.  Under GAAP, according to FASB ASU 2014-08, this disposal transaction does not meet the threshold for presenting as a discontinued operation.  We are excluding FCI from our financial results for non-GAAP as we believe this provides investors with enhanced transparency.  Additionally, we are also excluding transaction expenses and long-term investment gains from this asset disposal.

Foreign exchange gains and losses consist of translation gains and/or losses of non-US$ denominated current assets and current liabilities, as well as certain other balance sheet items which result from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US$ currencies against the US$. We do not use financial instruments to manage the impact on our operations from changes in foreign exchange rates, and because our operations are subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, we therefore exclude foreign exchange gains and losses when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.

Gains on disposal of long-term investments relate to gains from the sale of our investment in ProGrade, a professional-grade memory card manufacturer, and Cashido, a manufacturer of flash memory storage devices.

Gain and loss on equity-method investment consists of gain and/or loss related to our investment in a privately-held company, which varies depending on the operational and financial performance of the company in which we invested. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding these charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

 
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)
     
  For Three Months Ended For Year Ended
  Dec. 31,  Sep. 30,  Dec. 31,  Dec. 31,  Dec. 31,
  2018 2019 2019 2018 2019
   ($)
  ($)
  ($)
  ($)
  ($)
Net Sales 123,386  110,518  153,196  530,348  457,253 
Cost of sales 61,288  55,727  79,563  269,541  235,081 
Gross profit 62,098  54,791  73,633  260,807  222,172 
Operating expenses               
Research & development 30,675  24,392  33,869  102,028  110,123 
Sales & marketing 7,435  5,895  6,093  29,279  25,012 
General & administrative 5,397  3,632  6,269  17,633  17,812 
Amortization of intangibles assets 741  255  -  2,964  766 
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 4,069  15,970  -  4,069  15,970 
Operating income 13,781  4,647  27,402  104,834  52,489 
Non-operating income (expense)               
Interest income, net 1,718  1,662  1,478  5,923  6,405 
Gain on disposal of long-term investments -  37  -  -  12,941 
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (9) (362) 84  (615) 148 
Gain (loss) on equity-method investments (169) -  -  (473) - 
Others, net 38  6  33  192  91 
Subtotal 1,578  1,343  1,595  5,027  19,585 
Income before income tax 15,359  5,990  28,997  109,861  72,074 
Income tax expense 260  1,777  3,567  11,791  7,675 
Net income 15,099  4,213  25,430  98,070  64,399 
                
Earnings per basic ADS 0.42  0.12  0.73  2.72  1.83 
Earnings per diluted ADS 0.42  0.12  0.73  2.71  1.82 
                
Margin Analysis:               
Gross margin 50.3%  49.6%  48.1%  49.2%  48.6% 
Operating margin 11.2%  4.2%  17.9%  19.8%  11.5% 
Net margin 12.2%  3.8%  16.6%  18.5%  14.1% 
                
Additional Data:               
Weighted avg. ADS equivalents2 35,974  35,128  34,776  36,031  35,177 
Diluted ADS equivalents 36,070  35,153  35,021  36,128  35,296 
                

__________
2 Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs.  Each ADS represents four ordinary shares.

 
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results
(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)
 
  For Three Months Ended For Year Ended
  Dec. 31, Sep. 30,  Dec. 31,  Dec. 31, Dec. 31,
 2018 2019 2019 2018 2019
  ($)  ($)  ($)  ($)  ($)
Revenue (GAAP)  123,386   110,518   153,196   530,348   457,253 
SSD solutions restructuring  -   2,656   (162)  -   2,494 
FCI divestiture  (7,585)  -   -   (30,162)  (10,359)
Revenue (non-GAAP)  115,801   113,174   153,034   500,186   449,388 
                     
Gross profit (GAAP)  62,098   54,791   73,633   260,807   222,172 
Gross margin (GAAP)  50.3%   49.6%   48.1%   49.2%   48.6% 
Stock-based compensation (A)  226   50   141   355   293 
SSD solutions restructuring  -   1,572   1,618   -   8,176 
FCI divestiture  (4,225)  -   -   (15,436)  (5,675)
Gross profit (non-GAAP)  58,099   56,413   75,392   245,726   224,966 
Gross margin (non-GAAP)  50.2%   49.8%   49.3%   49.1%   50.1% 
                     
Operating expenses (GAAP)  48,317   50,144   46,231   155,973   169,683 
Stock-based compensation (A)  (11,885)  (2,561)  (7,209)  (19,835)  (14,139)
Amortization of intangible assets  (741)  (255)  -   (2,964)  (766)
SSD solutions restructuring  (4,069)  (15,970)  (928)  -   (16,898)
Litigation expense  (7)  -   -   (37)  2 
FCI divestiture  (4,141)  -   -   (20,882)  (8,682)
Operating expenses (non-GAAP)  27,474   31,358   38,094   112,255   129,200 
                     
Operating profit (GAAP)  13,781   4,647   27,402   104,834   52,489 
Operating margin (GAAP)  11.2%   4.2%   17.9%   19.8%   11.5% 
Total adjustments to operating profit  16,844   20,408   9,896   28,637   43,277 
Operating profit (non-GAAP)  30,625   25,055   37,298   133,471   95,766 
Operating margin (non-GAAP)  26.5%   22.1%   24.4%   26.7%   21.3% 
                     
Non-operating income (expense) (GAAP)  1,578   1,343   1,595   5,027   19,585 
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net  9   362   (84)  615   (148)
Gain on disposal of long-term investments  -   (37)  -   -   (532)
Loss on equity-method investments  169   -   -   473   - 
FCI divestiture  (6)  -   -   (63)  (12,412)
Non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP)  1,750   1,668   1,511   6,052   6,493 
                     
Net income (GAAP)  15,099   4,213   25,430   98,070   64,399 
Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments  17,016   20,733   9,812   29,662   30,185 
Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments  (2,290)  (521)  (1,430)  (3,479)  (2,700)
Net income (non-GAAP)  29,825   24,425   33,812   124,253   91,884 
                     
Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)  $0.42   $0.12   $0.73   $2.71   $1.82 
Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)  $0.82   $0.69   $0.96   $3.43   $2.60 
                     
Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)  36,070   35,153   35,021   36,147   35,296 
Non-GAAP Adjustments  284   139   171   108   106 
Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)  36,354   35,292   35,192   36,255   35,402 
                     
(A) Excludes stock-based compensation as follows:                    
Cost of Sales  226   50   141   355   293 
Research & development  8,239   1,811   5,178   12,996   9,811 
Sales & marketing  1,350   320   790   3,223   1,772 
General & administrative  2,296   430   1,241   3,616   2,556 
 


 
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(In thousands, unaudited)
 
  Dec. 31, Sep. 30 Dec. 31,
  2018 2019 2019
   ($)  ($)  ($)
Cash and cash equivalents 284,989 308,191 323,166
Short-term investments 3,609 4,664 2,011
Accounts receivable (net) 91,763 90,332 108,734
Inventories 81,518 87,840 88,439
Refundable deposits – current 19,157 24,078 24,085
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,454 17,903 18,764
Total current assets 498,490 533,008 565,199
Long-term investments 4,242 3,000 3,000
Property and equipment (net) 101,410 98,749 97,777
Goodwill and intangible assets (net) 59,352 17,489 17,489
Other assets 9,120 14,002 14,264
Total assets 672,614 666,248 697,729
       
Accounts payable 27,657 32,457 30,687
Income tax payable 4,163 1,293 2,465
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 81,831 48,200 92,611
Total current liabilities 113,651 81,950 125,763
Other liabilities 26,686 31,810 35,182
Total liabilities 140,337 113,760 160,945
Shareholders’ equity 532,277 552,488 536,784
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity 672,614 666,248 697,729
       


 
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
 
  For Three Months Ended For Year Ended
  Dec. 31,  Sep. 30,  Dec. 30,  Dec. 31,  Dec. 31,
  2018
 2019
 2019
 2018
 2019
   ($)  ($)  ($)  ($)  ($)
Net income 15,098  4,213  25,430  98,070  64,399 
Depreciation & amortization 3,899  3,244  3,190  14,796  13,056 
Stock-based compensation 12,378  2,611  7,350  20,779  14,591 
Goodwill & intangible assets impairment 4,069  15,970  -  4,069  15,970 
Investment impairment, losses & disposals 169  (44) (16) 274  (13,005)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities (671) (21,925) (6,548) (29,813) (18,025)
Others 27  11  3  67  20 
Net cash provided by operating activities 34,969  4,080  29,409  108,242  77,006 
           
Purchase of property & equipment (5,121) (3,925) (2,276) (74,853) (10,325)
Purchase of long-term investments -  -  -  (4,715) - 
Disposal of long-term investments -  38  -  -  45,742 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (5,121) (3,887) (2,276) (79,568) 35,417 
           
Dividend payments (10,829) (10,009) (12,147) (43,281) (44,029)
Share repurchases (33,539) (25,015) -  (33,539) (26,231)
Bank loan (3,900) -  -  (25,000) - 
Net cash used in financing activities (48,268) (35,024) (12,147) (101,820) (70,260)
           
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash (18,421) (34,831) 14,986  (73,146) 42,163 
Effect of foreign exchange changes (119) (24) (13) (1,250) (1,037)
Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—beginning of period 325,666  368,135  333,280  381,523  307,127 
Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—end of period 307,127  333,280  348,253  307,127  348,253 
                

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers.  We have the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in embedded storage products such as SSDs and eMMC+UFS devices, which are found in smartphones, PCs and commercial and industrial applications. We have shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world.  We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions.  Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs.  For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, statements about Silicon Motion’s currently expected first  quarter of 2020 and full year 2020 expectations of revenue, gross margin and operating expenses, all of which reflect management’s estimates based on information available at this time of this press release.  While Silicon Motion believes these estimates to be meaningful, these amounts could differ materially from actual reported amounts for the first quarter of 2020 and full year 2020. Forward-looking statements also include, without limitation, statements regarding trends in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets and our future results of operations, financial condition and business prospects.  In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.  Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them.  These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward looking statements for a variety of reasons.  Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from these customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the effects on our business and our customer’s business taking into account the ongoing US-China tariffs and trade disputes and recent global outbreak of coronavirus; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in our customers’ products; our customers’ sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 15, 2019.  We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release.

