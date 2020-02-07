New York, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ASIC Chip Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844080/?utm_source=GNW



An ASIC, or application-specific integrated circuit, is a microchip designed for a special application, such as a kind of transmission protocol or a hand-held computer.. ASICs can have different designs that allow specific actions to be taken inside a particular device. An ASIC can be found in almost any electronic device and its uses can range from custom rendering of images to sound conversion. As, ASICs are all custom-made and thus, available only with the company that designed them, they are considered to be proprietary technology. Features of ASIC chips such as low cost of production, less power consumption, increased reliability, and reduced footprint of the material drive the growth of the ASIC chip market.

Chips have become an intrinsic part of the production process, as they help increase the efficiency and precision through automation. Chips are used to keep a track of various parameters such as touch screen monitors & displays, flat screens, environment monitoring, Bluetooth function and other parameters to control the whole process and ease it through robots. The advances of smart technologies in consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, digital cameras, TVs, gamming consoles and others driving the demand for ICs, which creates the need for ASIC chips. Thus, growing adoption of smartphones and increasing competition among vendors is driving the demand for ASIC Chips.

Factors such as advancements in chip technology, increase in demand for ASIC chip in consumer electronics, and surge in demand for customizable ICs, have boosted the growth of the global ASIC chip market. However, lack of skilled workforce and increase in time consumption during development act as major restraints, thereby hampering the market growth. Furthermore, rise in adoption of ASIC chip in developing countries and increase in smart computing devices offers lucrative opportunities for the ASIC chip market growth globally.

The global ASIC chip market is analyzed by type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is analyzed across full custom, semi-based custom and programmable logic devices. On the basis of application, the market is divided into aerospace subsystem & sensor, wireless communication, medical instrumentation, telecommunication products, consumer electronics and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the report include as Belden Inc., Prysmian Group, Nexans, SAB Bröckskes GmbH & Co. KG, Siemon, Schneider Electric, Alpha wire., Siemens AG, CommScope, and Southwire Company, LLC.

The key players profiled in the report include AMD, Texas Instruments, on semiconductor, Xilinx, Samsung electronics ltd., TSMC, intel corporation, Infineon technologies, Bitmain, and NVIDIA. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study includes the analytical depiction of the global ASIC chip market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.



GLOBAL ASIUC CHIP MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Type

• Full Custom

• Semi- Based Custom

• Programmable Logic Devices



By Application

• Aerospace Subsystem & Sensor

• Wireless Communication

• Medical Instrumentation

• Telecommunication Products

• Consumer Electronics

• Others



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

o AMD

o Texas Instruments

o On Semiconductor

o Xilinx

o Samsung Electronics Ltd.

o TSMC

o Intel Corporation

o Infineon Technologies

o Bitmain,

o NVIDIA

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844080/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001