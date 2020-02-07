New York, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Virtualization Market by Technology, Organization Size and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844078/?utm_source=GNW



Mobile virtualization is a process of enabling multiple operating systems to run simultaneously on a single mobile device or connected wireless devices, which include tablets or smartphones. In addition, it is an approach to different mobile devices management in which multiple virtual platforms are installed on a single mobile device. The adoption of mobile virtualization has been witnessed to increase in the recent years, owing to its unique features such as security, hardware consolidation, and easy availability of virtual devices.

Increase in adoption of smartphones across the global and surge in need for protecting the data of devices are driving the growth of the global mobile virtualization market. In addition, increase in demand for robustness & security in data and surge in digitalization of workplaces and mobile workforces with various operating systems fuel the growth of the market. However, performance and compatibility issues are expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, increase in adoption of cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solutions and emergence of workspace-as-a-service are expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the mobile virtualization market during the forecast period.

The global mobile virtualization market is segmented into technology, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into hypervisor and application containers. By organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Depending on industry vertical, it is segregated into IT & telecom, construction & manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, public sector, retail, education, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the mobile virtualization market analysis are Blackberry Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., Broadcom Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Cellrox Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, and VMware, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global mobile virtualization market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global mobile virtualization market size is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market industry for the period 2018–2026 is provided to determine the market potential.



Key market segments



By Technology

• Hypervisor

• Application Containers



By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Industry Vertical

• IT & Telecom

• Construction & Manufacturing

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Public Sector

• Retail

• Education

• Others



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Blackberry Limited

• Citrix Systems, Inc.

• Broadcom Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Samsung Electronics

• Cellrox Ltd.

• Toshiba Corporation

• VMware, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844078/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001