MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 10.0% in January 2020, as compared to January 2019. Domestic traffic increased 9.4%, and international traffic increased 13.4%.



Pasajeros Totales* Ene-2019 Ene-2020 % Cambio Nacionales 1,430,045 1,564,792 9.4 Internacionales 253,563 287,500 13.4 OMA Total 1,683,608 1,852,292 10.0 * Pasajeros terminales: incluye pasajeros de los tres tipos de aviación (comercial, comercial no regular, y general), y excluye pasajeros en tránsito.

During January 2020, domestic traffic increased in eleven of our airports, with the largest increases in:

Monterrey (+4.4%) as a result of increased traffic on the Mexico City route.

(+4.4%) as a result of increased traffic on the Mexico City route. Mazatlán (+31.1%) benefitted from increased traffic on the Tijuana route.

(+31.1%) benefitted from increased traffic on the Tijuana route. Chihuahua (+17.0%), due to increased traffic on the Mexico City route.

(+17.0%), due to increased traffic on the Mexico City route. Ciudad Juárez (+16.0%) due to increased traffic on the Mexico City route, and

(+16.0%) due to increased traffic on the Mexico City route, and Culiacán (+7.1%) benefitted from increased traffic on the Mexico City route.

International traffic grew in ten of our airports in January, with the largest increase in Monterrey (+18.1%), as a result of increases in the number of passengers on the Houston and Las Vegas routes.

In January 2020, Interjet started flying the Monterrey – Los Angeles route.

Of total passenger traffic, 99.2% was commercial, and 0.8% was general aviation.

This report may contain forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are only predictions based on our current information and expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “estimate,” or similar expressions. While OMA's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of OMA, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our most recent annual report filed on Form 20-F under the caption “Risk Factors.” OMA undertakes no obligation to update publicly its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About OMA

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, Mexico’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,000 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities that comply with all applicable international safety, security, and ISO 9001:2008 environmental standards. OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

