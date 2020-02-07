New York, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar-Blockchain Technology in the Energy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05828913/?utm_source=GNW





Three trends—digitalization, decentralization, and decarbonization—are steering the transformation.All these changes lead to the central question: how will the electricity services that are today primarily provided in a centralized, top-down manner be provided in the future? The rising demand for faster and more secure transactions along with full transparency has made blockchain one of the fastest-growing technology markets in the world.



Blockchain technology enables transparent, tamper-proof, and secure systems for different business solutions through smart contracts.Over the past few years, industry stakeholders, utilities, energy service companies, and information and communication technology companies in the energy market have taken great interest in blockchain technologies and are investing heavily in research and development related to verifying and recording finance transactions.



Blockchains are primarily designed to facilitate distributed transactions by removing the central point of authority. The potential of blockchain technology in the energy industry has just started to be realized, evident by the increasing number of blockchain start-ups involved in R&D and pilot projects. Blockchain technology here remains in its infancy but is slowly growing. Beyond 2020, the energy market is expected to witness more blockchain projects coming online. The companies included in this Radar are LO3 Energy, Power Ledger, WePower, Grid+, Electron, Ponton, Veridium Labs, Grid Singularity, The Sun Exchange, Energy Web Foundation, Greeneum, and Prosume. The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

