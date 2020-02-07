PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Forescout Technologies, Inc. (“Forescout”) (Nasdaq: FSCT) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.



On February 6, 2020, Forescout announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Advent International (“Advent”) and Crosspoint Capital Partners (“Crosspoint”) at a price of $33.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. Notably, shares of Forescout’s common stock traded at approximately $40.00 per share as recently as October 2019.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Forescout shareholders are expected to receive adequate consideration for their shares, and if Forescout’s officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Forescout to Advent and Crosspoint.

Forescout shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com , to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/forescout/ .

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com . This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT: