The report covers market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the growth of the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market during the said period. The study provides comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of value and volume estimates (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) across different geographies.



Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Market Dynamics

The global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is projected to expand due to dynamic aspects such as increase in expenditure on household appliances and increasing awareness about indoor health and hygiene.However, the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is facing a challenge from substitutes in the market.



Nevertheless, investment in research and development to make innovative products is likely to offer attractive opportunities to the market. Efficiency, running time, and room coverage is trending in the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market.



Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Key Segments

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market has been segmented based on product, charging type, operation mode, distribution channel, and region.Based on product, the market has been classified into in-house robot and outdoor robot.



In terms of charging mode, the market has been categorized into manual charging and battery charging.Based on operation mode, the market has been categorized into self-drive and remote control.



In terms of distribution channel, the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market has been categorized into online and offline. Based on region, the report classifies the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.



Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Scope of the Study

The report highlights key developments in the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market.Porter’s Five Force Analysis, which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition is included in the report.



Value chain analysis, which shows workflow in the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market and identifies raw material service providers and distribution channels are covered in the report.Segment trends and regional trends are part of the report.



It also covers segment-wise comparison matrix, technology development analysis, policy and regulation, incremental opportunity analysis, and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of the study.



Incremental opportunity analysis identifies and compares attractiveness of segments based on CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America along with all the countries included in these regions. The same has also been provided for the product segments.



Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes a competition landscape, which covers competition matrix and market share analysis of major players in the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market based on their 2017 revenues.It also includes profiles of major players.



Competition matrix benchmarks leading players based on their capabilities and potential to grow.Factors such as market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities.



Topline growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments by leading players in the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market.



Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and key developments. The companies profiled in the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market include Bissel Inc., Dyson Ltd., Electrolux AB, Haier Group Corporation, iRobot Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Miele & Cie. KG., Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics, Black Decker Inc., Shark Ninja Operating LLC,Ecovacs Robotics Ltd., Cecotec Innovaciones Sl, and Neato Robotics, Inc.



The global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented as below:

Market Segmentation



Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Type

In-house Robot

Outdoor Robot



Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Charging Type

Manual Charging

Battery Charging



Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Operation Mode

Self-Mode

Remote Control



Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline



Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East &Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

