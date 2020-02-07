Oslo, 7 February 2020 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for 28 February 2020 will be held at 10:00 am at the Company's offices located at Dokkveien 1, Oslo. The purpose of the meeting will be to seek shareholder approval to cancel all 108,381,415 own shares currently held by the Company.

The formal notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting, including the statement of the auditor concerning reduction of share capital, the attendance form, the proxy without voting instructions and the proxy with voting instructions are attached.

The electronic system for notification of attendance is available at the following link: Electronic registration

For further information, please contact:

Media: media@dno.no

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

Tel: +47 23 23 84 80

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.













