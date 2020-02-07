Trine Danielsen has notified the chair of SalMar's Nomination Committee that she is resigning her seat on SalMar ASA's Board of Directors.



The decision from Trine Danielsen follows her appointment to the position as state secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries.

Trine Danielsen will step down as a member of SalMar ASA's board with immediate effect. A new board member will be elected at the company's next AGM.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.