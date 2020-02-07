Refering to stock exchange release on February 7, 2020, at 01.22.
Call-in details for the conference call to be held today at 08:00 regarding the acquisition of Grieg Newfoundland AS:
CA: 18447479615
DK: +4578150107
FI: +358981710520
DE: +496913803452
IE: +35312232016
SE: +46850558355
UK: +443333009261
US: +18335268398
NO: 80062196 (PIN for NO only: 95500265)
The audiocast with supporting slides will be available on https://grieg.eventcdn.net/202002/
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Grieg Seafood ASA
Bergen, NORWAY
Primary_Grieg Seafood_Positive_RGB.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: