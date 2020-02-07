SpareBank 1 SMN has on 6 February purchased 36,460 equity certificates at a price of NOK 102.96 per equity certificate for use in the group’s savings programme for employees.
After this transaction the bank owns 37,085 ECC’s.
Trondheim, 6 February 2020
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
