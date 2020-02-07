Verkkokauppa.com Oyj PRESS RELEASE February 7, 2020 at 9:15

Verkkokauppa.com to publish Financial Statements release 2019 on February 14, 2020

Verkkokauppa.com will publish the financial statements release for 2019 on Friday, February 14, 2020 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EET)

Verkkokauppa.com's CEO Panu Porkka will present the results at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Friday, February 14 at 10:00 a.m. (EET). The event will be live streamed. The conference will take place at Verkkokauppa.com's premises, Tyynenmerenkatu 11, sixth floor, Shenzhen meeting room. Coffee will be served. There is no need to register participation. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

In addition, CEO Panu Porkka will present the report in English in a live stream on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (EET).

Both events can also be viewed as a live video cast at www.verklive.com . Registration is not required.

Questions can be presented either beforehand or during the presentation via email investors@verkkokauppa.com .

The presentation material will be available at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/presentations after the release has been published.

For more information, please contact:



Panu Porkka

CEO

panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Mikko Forsell

CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Certified Adviser

Nordea Bank Abp

Tel. +358 9 5300 6785

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

www.verkkokauppa.com