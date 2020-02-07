Icelandair Group’s Nomination Committee proposes that the following candidates, listed in alphabetical order, will be elected to the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group hf. on the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 6 March 2020:

Guðmundur Hafsteinsson

John F. Thomas

Nina Jonsson

Svafa Grönfeldt

Úlfar Steindórsson

Enclosed is the Nomination Committee’s Report for the Annual General Meeting on the proposal and the work of the Committee.

Further information:

Hjörleifur Pálsson, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

hpalsson@gmail.com

+354 664-1020

Attachment