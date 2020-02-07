Good morning,
Energy in 2040-2050: markets to be transformed, but there’s no silver bullet for climate crisis
Capgemini’s white paper demonstrates possibilities and limitations of tech disruption in the energy market, as global population and energy consumption continue to rise
Paris, February 07, 2020 – Capgemini has today published a new white paper “The Future of Energy” that looks ahead to the energy market in 2040-50, exploring notably the potential for technology to help mitigate the rising energy demand of a growing global population – an additional 1.7 billion people on the planet are expected by 20401, leading to a 25% rise in energy consumption and new climate impacts.
The white paper predicts that by 2050, the energy landscape will be entirely redesigned due to the impact of new regulations, changes to customer mindsets, as well as combination of deep / digital technologies and blurring industries.
Key conclusions include the interrelations of about 20 key factors, influencing the future, and:
Philippe Vié, Global Head of the Energy and Utilities sector at Capgemini, says: “The energy landscape in 2050 will be shaped by the collective choices of providers, consumers and Governments made up of about 20 key factors. The extent of our global progress towards a carbon neutral future will depend on these key factors that are outlined in this report, from energy demand and the fossil/renewable mix to regulation, development of deep and digital technologies as well as customer changes.”
He adds: “The idea that technology alone will avert the climate crisis is wishful thinking. There is no silver bullet, only decisions to build the infrastructure, develop the regulation and encourage the changes in consumer behaviour will create a sustainable future.”
The Future of Energy point of view published today leverages years of expertise developed from the World Energy Markets Observatory, the annual flagship publication by Capgemini that monitors the main indicators of the electricity and gas markets in North America, Europe, Australia, South-East Asia, China and India, and reports on the developments and transformations in these sectors.
Key topics covered in the new whitepaper:
For more information and to download a full copy of the report, click here.
About Capgemini
A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2018 global revenues of EUR 13.2 billion.
Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.
1 Source : United Nations https://www.un.org/en/development/desa/population/index.asp
